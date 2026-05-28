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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Man Breaks Down After Selling Cow For Eid, Jacqueline Fernandez Comments ‘Sad’

WATCH: Man Breaks Down After Selling Cow For Eid, Jacqueline Fernandez Comments ‘Sad’

A heartbreaking video of a man crying after selling his beloved cow ahead of Eid-ul-Adha has gone viral online. Jacqueline Fernandez and various social media users reacted to the clip.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Farmer's emotional goodbye to cow before Eid-ul-Adha sale goes viral.
  • He raised the cow like family, clinging and kissing it.
  • Netizens and Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to the touching farewell.
  • The act highlights the deep bond and sacrifice during Qurbani.

an emotional video from a cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha has captured widespread attention online. The video left many social media users deeply moved. It shows livestock farmer struggling to hold back tears as he parts ways with his cow after finalising its sale.

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Farmer’s Emotional Goodbye Goes Viral

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CABLGRAM. (@cablgram)

The now-viral footage captures the seller clinging tightly to the animal he had cared for over the years. Overcome with emotion, the man is seen hugging and kissing the cow repeatedly before finally letting it go to its new owner.

According to the video’s context, the farmer had raised the animal with immense love and dedication, treating it as part of his family rather than merely livestock. As the crowded market continued around him, the deeply personal moment stood out and resonated with viewers across social media platforms.

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Jacqueline Fernandez And Social Media Users React

(Image Source: Instagram/@cablgram)
(Image Source: Instagram/@cablgram)

As the video gained traction online, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also reacted to the clip. She commented on the viral post and simply wrote, "sad".

Several other users also shared their opinions in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Then don’t sell if you love the animal so much."

Another commented, "The real part of Eid is u feel sad but still sacrifice for sake of Allah"

One more user said, "True meaning of Qurbani is to sacrifice our beloved animal, they really make the actual sacrifices may Allah make it easier for them ameen"

Another person added, "There is a choice in every decision in life"

What Qurbani Symbolises During Eid-ul-Adha

In the context of Eid-ul-Adha, the slaughter of livestock is part of the ritual sacrifice known as Qurbani or Udhiyah. The tradition commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and obedience to God.

According to Islamic belief, Prophet Ibrahim was commanded to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of faith. When he showed complete willingness to obey, God intervened and replaced the sacrifice with a ram instead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video about?

A video of a farmer emotionally saying goodbye to his cow at a market before Eid-ul-Adha has gone viral, deeply moving many viewers.

Why was the farmer so emotional?

The farmer had raised the cow with great care and love, considering it part of his family. His deep attachment led to his emotional farewell.

What is Qurbani during Eid-ul-Adha?

Qurbani is a ritual sacrifice of livestock during Eid-ul-Adha, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and obedience to God.

How did social media users react to the video?

Users shared various opinions, with some suggesting not to sell if the animal is loved, while others highlighted the true meaning of sacrifice for Allah.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Eid-ul-Adha Jacqueline Fernandez
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