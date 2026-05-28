Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSiddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned at Lok Bhavan after Congress high command directive; Governor to arrive 7:30 pm to accept. He said he complied with party decision and thanked leaders.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned today, Governor to accept it.
  • Siddaramaiah confirmed High Command directed his resignation yesterday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation at lok Bhavan. Governor is scheduled to reach at 7.30 pm and will accept the resignation. 

After submitting the resignation, Siddaramaiah held a press conference on Thursday confirming that he had submitted his resignation and added that the Congress High Command conveyed the decision day before yesterday. 

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said. 

The Karnataka CM also said, "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution...We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)."

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

The Karnataka CM gets emotional as he speaks about his tenure and said that he never dreamed that he would become an MLA, a minister or a Chief Minister.

Targeting the opposition, he said misinformation was spread, including by PM Modi, that Congress guarantees would bankrupt the state treasury.

Siddaramaiah Hosts Breakfast Meet

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah hosted a crucial breakfast meeting for his cabinet colleagues at his official residence in Bengaluru. The meeting, seen as politically significant, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with senior ministers and Congress leaders.

Strangely, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the meeing as he left Bengaluru late Wednesday night for personal reasons. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office claimed Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor after the Congress leadership reportedly directed him to facilitate a leadership change. However, officials at Lok Bhavan later stated that no formal request had been submitted.

Paving ways for DK Shivkumar

While the Congress has not officially announced who will be the next chief minister but everyone knew that Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar or DKS, is set to become the next leader.

Within the Congress ecosystem, Shivakumar earned the reputation of being the party’s “troubleshooter” because of his role in managing political crises and protecting legislators during periods of instability. He gained national attention in 2017 when he arranged for Gujarat Congress MLAs to stay at a Bengaluru resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, a move that helped senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel secure victory.

Also Read: Who Is DK Shivakumar? Congress Troubleshooter Set To Become Karnataka’s Next CM

He also played a crucial role after the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections by helping safeguard Congress and JD(S) legislators during intense poaching attempts, eventually enabling the formation of the coalition government.

His close working relationship with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi further strengthened his standing within the party’s central leadership.

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh’s Residence, Intensive Search and Interrogation Underway in Twisha Death Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign?

Yes, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation at Lok Bhavan. The Governor is scheduled to accept it.

When did Siddaramaiah submit his resignation?

Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on Thursday after the Congress High Command conveyed the decision to him earlier.

Published at : 28 May 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live DK Shivkumar SIddaramaiah Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM
Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM
World
US Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran Near Hormuz, Downs Drones; Explosions Reported Near Military Site
US Launches Fresh Strikes In Iran Near Hormuz; Explosions Reported Near Military Site
India
OPINION | India's Position On 'Free Tibet' Remains Ambiguous
OPINION | India's Position On 'Free Tibet' Remains Ambiguous
India
UP Govt To Roll Out 110 Electric Buses For Jewar Airport: Yogi Adityanath
UP Govt To Roll Out 110 Electric Buses For Jewar Airport: Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

Videos

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?
BREAKING NEWS: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh’s Residence, Intensive Search and Interrogation Underway in Twisha Death Case
BREAKING NEWS: Rajnath Singh Hosts High-Level Meet on NEET Security, Army Role Under Consideration
BREAKING NEWS: High-Level Meeting at Rajnath Singh Residence on NEET Security, CBSE–NTA Officials Present
BREAKING NEWS: US-Iran Tensions Escalate After Alleged Drone Clash Near Strait of Hormuz, Strikes Reported in Bandar Abbas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget