Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned today, Governor to accept it.

Siddaramaiah confirmed High Command directed his resignation yesterday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation at lok Bhavan. Governor is scheduled to reach at 7.30 pm and will accept the resignation.

After submitting the resignation, Siddaramaiah held a press conference on Thursday confirming that he had submitted his resignation and added that the Congress High Command conveyed the decision day before yesterday.

"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM also said, "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution...We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)."

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hugs DK Shivakumar At Breakfast Meet; Resignation At 3 PM

The Karnataka CM gets emotional as he speaks about his tenure and said that he never dreamed that he would become an MLA, a minister or a Chief Minister.

Targeting the opposition, he said misinformation was spread, including by PM Modi, that Congress guarantees would bankrupt the state treasury.

Siddaramaiah Hosts Breakfast Meet

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah hosted a crucial breakfast meeting for his cabinet colleagues at his official residence in Bengaluru. The meeting, seen as politically significant, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with senior ministers and Congress leaders.

Strangely, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not in the meeing as he left Bengaluru late Wednesday night for personal reasons. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office claimed Siddaramaiah had sought an appointment with the Governor after the Congress leadership reportedly directed him to facilitate a leadership change. However, officials at Lok Bhavan later stated that no formal request had been submitted.

Paving ways for DK Shivkumar

While the Congress has not officially announced who will be the next chief minister but everyone knew that Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar or DKS, is set to become the next leader.

Within the Congress ecosystem, Shivakumar earned the reputation of being the party’s “troubleshooter” because of his role in managing political crises and protecting legislators during periods of instability. He gained national attention in 2017 when he arranged for Gujarat Congress MLAs to stay at a Bengaluru resort ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, a move that helped senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel secure victory.

Also Read: Who Is DK Shivakumar? Congress Troubleshooter Set To Become Karnataka’s Next CM

He also played a crucial role after the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections by helping safeguard Congress and JD(S) legislators during intense poaching attempts, eventually enabling the formation of the coalition government.

His close working relationship with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi further strengthened his standing within the party’s central leadership.