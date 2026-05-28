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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ Fame Dhinchak Pooja Gets Married, Shares First Wedding Photos

‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ Fame Dhinchak Pooja Gets Married, Shares First Wedding Photos

Viral internet personality Dhinchak Pooja has tied the knot. The ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ singer shared glimpses from her wedding ceremony on social media, leaving fans surprised and excited.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral singer Dhinchak Pooja has surprised fans by announcing her marriage.
  • She shared a wedding montage video on Instagram in bridal attire.
  • Pooja gained internet fame with her unique songs like 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'.
  • Her popularity grew further after appearing on Bigg Boss 11.

Internet personality and viral singer Dhinchak Pooja has officially tied the knot. The singer, who became a social media sensation with her viral track Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, surprised fans after posting moments from her wedding ceremony online. Pooja shared a short video montage on Instagram featuring glimpses from the celebrations. While the groom’s face was not clearly visible in the clips, the viral singer appeared in full bridal attire.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Caught ‘Reading From Teleprompter’ In Viral Clips From Sarfira, Toilet And Naagin 7: WATCH

Wedding Video Leaves Fans Curious

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchakofficial)

The wedding announcement quickly grabbed attention across social media platforms, with fans reacting to the unexpected update. In the video, Dhinchak Pooja could be seen walking down the aisle with her husband while dressed in bright red traditional bridal wear.

How Dhinchak Pooja Became An Internet Sensation

Born as Pooja Jain, Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame between 2016 and 2017 after her unconventional music videos began circulating widely online. Her songs stood out for their quirky lyrics, unusual presentation and low-budget aesthetic, which rapidly turned her into a viral talking point.

She initially gained attention through tracks like Swag Wali Topi and Daaru Maine Peeli Aaj, but it was Selfie Maine Leli Aaj that transformed her into a household internet name. The song sparked a flood of memes, parody videos and reactions across social media platforms.

Over the years, she continued releasing tracks including Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai and Naach Ke Pagal. Despite criticism surrounding her singing style, she managed to build a loyal online following and earned the tag of the internet’s “queen of cringe-pop”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch

Bigg Boss 11 Appearance Added To Her Popularity

In 2017, Dhinchak Pooja entered the reality television world as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 11, hosted by Salman Khan. Her appearance on the show further boosted her popularity and introduced her to a wider television audience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Dhinchak Pooja gotten married?

Yes, internet personality and viral singer Dhinchak Pooja has officially tied the knot. She shared moments from her wedding ceremony online.

How did Dhinchak Pooja become famous?

Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame between 2016 and 2017 with her unconventional music videos. Songs like 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' made her a viral sensation.

Did Dhinchak Pooja appear on Bigg Boss?

Yes, Dhinchak Pooja entered the reality television show Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card contestant in 2017. This appearance boosted her popularity.

What was Dhinchak Pooja's wedding attire?

Dhinchak Pooja appeared in full bridal attire for her wedding. She was seen walking down the aisle in bright red traditional bridal wear.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhinchak Pooja Bigg Boss Dhinchak Pooja Wedding Dhinchak Pooja Husband
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