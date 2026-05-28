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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Majnu Bhai Would Be Proud', 'Odisha Sand Artist Has Competition': Internet Reacts To CM Samrat Choudhary's Portrait Gift

'Majnu Bhai Would Be Proud', 'Odisha Sand Artist Has Competition': Internet Reacts To CM Samrat Choudhary's Portrait Gift

A portrait gifted to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by a Patna builder has gone viral, triggering hilarious memes and comparisons to ‘Majnu Bhai’ and Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary received a portrait as a gift.
  • The artwork sparked viral memes comparing it to 'Majnu Bhai'.
  • The builder removed the gift photo after online reactions.
  • Netizens criticized and mocked the portrait's artistic style.

A portrait presented to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by a Patna-based builder has unexpectedly gone viral. What began as a formal courtesy meeting quickly spiralled into a meme frenzy after photographs of the gift surfaced online, with users comparing the artwork to the famously chaotic paintings associated with Bollywood’s cult comic character ‘Majnu Bhai’ from Welcome.

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Portrait Photo Vanishes As Memes Flood Social Media

Although the Instagram post remains visible, social media users noticed that the particular image featuring the portrait appears to have been removed after reactions began pouring in online.

The caption of the original post read: “Cordial meeting with new CM of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and CMD of Pallav Raj Construction Sanjeev Shrivastav ji.”

Soon after, screenshots of the sketch began circulating widely across X and Instagram. The portrait, a black-and-white pencil or charcoal-style caricature, drew attention for its exaggerated facial features, including enlarged eyes, prominent eyelashes and oversized ears.

The Indian Youth Congress also joined the online reactions, posting a close-up image of the portrait on X with the caption: “Guess Who?"

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‘Majnu Bhai Would Be Proud’: Users React

As the image spread online, users wasted little time turning it into meme material.

One user wrote, “Majnu Bhai would be proud… Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Chaudhary and gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence… then proudly posted all 4 photos on social media.”

Another user joked, “Odisha sand artist finally has real competition.”

A separate post read, “Builder gifts a sketch to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary… and the CM himself looks confused about whose sketch it actually is! After getting brutally trolled online, builder Sanjeev Srivastava of Pallavi Raj Construction quietly deleted the photo from Instagram. This is the level of political PR now first post anything for attention, then delete it after public embarrassment. Internet never forgets.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpectedly went viral after a meeting with the Bihar Chief Minister?

A portrait gifted to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by a Patna-based builder went viral. The artwork drew comparisons to 'Majnu Bhai's' paintings from the movie Welcome.

Why did the portrait of Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary go viral?

The portrait's exaggerated features, including large eyes and ears, led to widespread online mockery. Users compared it to the style of art associated with the character Majnu Bhai, creating numerous memes.

What happened to the Instagram post featuring the viral portrait?

After the image of the portrait began circulating and generating reactions, the specific photograph of the gift appears to have been removed from the builder's Instagram post.

Who gifted the portrait to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary?

The portrait was gifted by Sanjeev Shrivastav, CMD of Pallav Raj Construction, during a formal meeting with the Chief Minister.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Viral Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary
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