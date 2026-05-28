Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary received a portrait as a gift.

The artwork sparked viral memes comparing it to 'Majnu Bhai'.

The builder removed the gift photo after online reactions.

Netizens criticized and mocked the portrait's artistic style.

A portrait presented to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by a Patna-based builder has unexpectedly gone viral. What began as a formal courtesy meeting quickly spiralled into a meme frenzy after photographs of the gift surfaced online, with users comparing the artwork to the famously chaotic paintings associated with Bollywood’s cult comic character ‘Majnu Bhai’ from Welcome.

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Portrait Photo Vanishes As Memes Flood Social Media

Although the Instagram post remains visible, social media users noticed that the particular image featuring the portrait appears to have been removed after reactions began pouring in online.

The caption of the original post read: “Cordial meeting with new CM of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and CMD of Pallav Raj Construction Sanjeev Shrivastav ji.”

Soon after, screenshots of the sketch began circulating widely across X and Instagram. The portrait, a black-and-white pencil or charcoal-style caricature, drew attention for its exaggerated facial features, including enlarged eyes, prominent eyelashes and oversized ears.

The Indian Youth Congress also joined the online reactions, posting a close-up image of the portrait on X with the caption: “Guess Who?"

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‘Majnu Bhai Would Be Proud’: Users React

As the image spread online, users wasted little time turning it into meme material.

Majnu Bhai would be proud 🫡



Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Chaudhary and gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence… then proudly posted all 4 photos on social media. 😭



But after people started roasting the sketch online, the director… pic.twitter.com/bVSUDsEPph — ocean jain (@ocjain4) May 27, 2026

One user wrote, “Majnu Bhai would be proud… Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Chaudhary and gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence… then proudly posted all 4 photos on social media.”

Odisha sand artist finally has real competition. https://t.co/0iSBQkSXFk — Firestarter (@Firezstarter1) May 27, 2026

Another user joked, “Odisha sand artist finally has real competition.”

“Builder gifts a sketch to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary… and the CM himself looks confused about whose sketch it actually is! 🤦‍♂️



After getting brutally trolled online, builder Sanjeev Srivastava of Pallavi Raj Construction quietly deleted the photo from Instagram.



This is the… pic.twitter.com/CK5L5U2tlx — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) May 27, 2026

A separate post read, “Builder gifts a sketch to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary… and the CM himself looks confused about whose sketch it actually is! After getting brutally trolled online, builder Sanjeev Srivastava of Pallavi Raj Construction quietly deleted the photo from Instagram. This is the level of political PR now first post anything for attention, then delete it after public embarrassment. Internet never forgets.”