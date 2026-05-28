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HomeNewsIndia‘If PM Modi Cared’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE OSM Controversy

‘If PM Modi Cared’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE OSM Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of complicity in CBSE OSM irregularities, while Pradhan defended the process and promised action over discrepancies.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 28 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questions CBSE contract awarded to controversial firm.
  • Gandhi alleges Education Minister Pradhan is complicit in the deal.

Rahul Gandhi on CBSE's OSM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s OSM contract, questioning why the deal was awarded to COEMPT, formerly known as Globarena, despite the company being “mired in controversy.”

In a strongly worded statement, Gandhi alleged that the minister was “complicit” in the matter and demanded answers regarding the background checks conducted before awarding the contract.

“Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children,” Gandhi said.

He further questioned the Centre over the selection of the company, asking, “Why was the CBSE OSM contract handed to COEMPT — a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena? On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?”

The Congress MP alleged that either the government ignored red flags after conducting checks or failed to conduct due diligence altogether.

'If PM Modi Cared ...': Rahul Gandhi

“Either you ran a background check and went ahead anyway — or you didn’t run one at all. Either way, you are complicit,” he said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi added that if the Prime Minister “cared,” he would have removed the education minister “long ago for ruining the futures of lakhs of students.”

Pradhan Accuses Rahul Of Being 'Frustrated'

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations regarding the CBSE’s digital evaluation system on May 27, accusing the Congress MP of being “frustrated” and repeatedly opposing India’s technological progress.

The minister was responding to Gandhi remarks in which he alleged that a firm with a controversial background in Telangana was awarded the CBSE contract for digital evaluation of answer sheets under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Pradhan said the procurement process for the OSM system was carried out in accordance with Government of India norms and maintained that action would be taken if any irregularities were found.

“CBSE has already responded to this responsibly. The procurement was done following the Government of India’s policies. I repeat, if any irregularities are found, no one will be spared,” Pradhan told reporters.

'I've Taken Responsibility': Pradhan

The Education Minister also acknowledged “some discrepancies” in the ongoing CBSE Class 12 revaluation process and said the government had accepted responsibility for the issues raised by students and parents.

“As I’ve taken responsibility on behalf of the government for these discrepancies, I would request everyone to refrain from playing politics at this time. Our collective goal should be to ensure that the mental stress of the students doesn’t increase,” he said.

Pradhan further assured students that corrective measures would be taken and accountability fixed at all levels. He also chaired a meeting with officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday and said no student grievance linked to the evaluation or revaluation process would remain unresolved.

The minister’s remarks came amid growing concerns over discrepancies in marks, access to answer sheets, and the newly introduced digital evaluation system.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations has Rahul Gandhi made regarding the CBSE's OSM contract?

Rahul Gandhi alleges that the CBSE contract for On-Screen Marking (OSM) was awarded to COEMPT (formerly Globarena), a company with a controversial background, despite irregularities. He questions the due diligence and background checks conducted.

What is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations?

Dharmendra Pradhan has accused Rahul Gandhi of being 'frustrated' and opposing technological progress. He stated that the procurement process followed government norms and promised action if irregularities are found.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi CBSE OSM CBSE< Dharmendra Pradhan
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