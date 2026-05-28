Rahul Gandhi alleges that the CBSE contract for On-Screen Marking (OSM) was awarded to COEMPT (formerly Globarena), a company with a controversial background, despite irregularities. He questions the due diligence and background checks conducted.
‘If PM Modi Cared’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE OSM Controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of complicity in CBSE OSM irregularities, while Pradhan defended the process and promised action over discrepancies.
- Rahul Gandhi questions CBSE contract awarded to controversial firm.
- Gandhi alleges Education Minister Pradhan is complicit in the deal.
Rahul Gandhi on CBSE's OSM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s OSM contract, questioning why the deal was awarded to COEMPT, formerly known as Globarena, despite the company being “mired in controversy.”
In a strongly worded statement, Gandhi alleged that the minister was “complicit” in the matter and demanded answers regarding the background checks conducted before awarding the contract.
“Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children,” Gandhi said.
He further questioned the Centre over the selection of the company, asking, “Why was the CBSE OSM contract handed to COEMPT — a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena? On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?”
The Congress MP alleged that either the government ignored red flags after conducting checks or failed to conduct due diligence altogether.
'If PM Modi Cared ...': Rahul Gandhi
“Either you ran a background check and went ahead anyway — or you didn’t run one at all. Either way, you are complicit,” he said.
Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want but it won’t absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2026
Why was the CBSE OSM contract handed to COEMPT - a company already mired in controversy under its old name,… https://t.co/Xy8MbBTnTL
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi added that if the Prime Minister “cared,” he would have removed the education minister “long ago for ruining the futures of lakhs of students.”
Pradhan Accuses Rahul Of Being 'Frustrated'
Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations regarding the CBSE’s digital evaluation system on May 27, accusing the Congress MP of being “frustrated” and repeatedly opposing India’s technological progress.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations has Rahul Gandhi made regarding the CBSE's OSM contract?
What is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations?
Dharmendra Pradhan has accused Rahul Gandhi of being 'frustrated' and opposing technological progress. He stated that the procurement process followed government norms and promised action if irregularities are found.