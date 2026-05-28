Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli reveals new infinity symbol tattoo during practice session.

Fans speculate tattoo signifies eternal love for family members.

Some fans question authenticity, suggest possible AI generation.

Kohli is known for his extensive collection of meaningful tattoos.

Virat Kohli has once again sent social media into frenzy, and this time, it's not just because of his chiselled physique. The cricketer recently grabbed attention during a practice session when fans spotted a new tattoo on his torso. While many couldn’t stop talking about his ripped frame, it was the fresh “infinity” ink that quickly became the centre of online discussion.

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Fans Believe The Tattoo Could Be Linked To His Family

The tattoo apears to feature an infinity symbol along with stylised lettering above it, although the text itself wasn’t clearly visible in the viral images. Even with only a partial glimpse, many fans were quick to connect the design to wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Several social media users speculated that the infinity sign may symbolise eternal love, family bonds, or devotion towards his loved ones. However, there has been no official confirmation from Kohli regarding the meaning behind the tattoo.

Some fans also questioned whether the viral images were genuine, with a section of social media users suggesting the photos could potentially be AI-generated. Since the cricketer has not addressed the speculation publicly, the discussions continue to remain purely fan-driven.

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Virat Kohli’s Love For Tattoos Is Well Known

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

Kohli has never hidden his fondness for tattoos and is often regarded as one of Indian cricket’s biggest tattoo enthusiasts. Over the years, he has added several meaningful designs to his body, many of which are believed to reflect important moments and personal milestones from his life.

The latest tattoo sighting comes only weeks after fans noticed fresh ink on his arms as well. In a recent interaction, Kohli had also spoken openly about his passion for tattoos, admitting that getting inked simply makes him “feel good”.