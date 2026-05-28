Virat Kohli was spotted with a new tattoo on his torso during a practice session. It appears to be an infinity symbol with some stylized lettering above it.
Virat Kohli's New 'Infinity' Tattoo Leaves Fans Wondering If It's A Tribute To Anushka, Vamika And Akaay
Virat Kohli’s newly spotted ‘infinity’ tattoo has sparked speculation online, with fans wondering if the ink is dedicated to Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay.
- Virat Kohli reveals new infinity symbol tattoo during practice session.
- Fans speculate tattoo signifies eternal love for family members.
- Some fans question authenticity, suggest possible AI generation.
- Kohli is known for his extensive collection of meaningful tattoos.
Virat Kohli has once again sent social media into frenzy, and this time, it's not just because of his chiselled physique. The cricketer recently grabbed attention during a practice session when fans spotted a new tattoo on his torso. While many couldn’t stop talking about his ripped frame, it was the fresh “infinity” ink that quickly became the centre of online discussion.
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Fans Believe The Tattoo Could Be Linked To His Family
प्रिय @grok वास्तव में विराट कोहली के पेट पर यह क्या बना है.? pic.twitter.com/xsVbnSS7HU— nitin yadav (@nitinyadav0940) May 27, 2026
The tattoo apears to feature an infinity symbol along with stylised lettering above it, although the text itself wasn’t clearly visible in the viral images. Even with only a partial glimpse, many fans were quick to connect the design to wife Anushka Sharma and their children, Vamika and Akaay.
Several social media users speculated that the infinity sign may symbolise eternal love, family bonds, or devotion towards his loved ones. However, there has been no official confirmation from Kohli regarding the meaning behind the tattoo.
Some fans also questioned whether the viral images were genuine, with a section of social media users suggesting the photos could potentially be AI-generated. Since the cricketer has not addressed the speculation publicly, the discussions continue to remain purely fan-driven.
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Virat Kohli’s Love For Tattoos Is Well Known
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Kohli has never hidden his fondness for tattoos and is often regarded as one of Indian cricket’s biggest tattoo enthusiasts. Over the years, he has added several meaningful designs to his body, many of which are believed to reflect important moments and personal milestones from his life.
The latest tattoo sighting comes only weeks after fans noticed fresh ink on his arms as well. In a recent interaction, Kohli had also spoken openly about his passion for tattoos, admitting that getting inked simply makes him “feel good”.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new tattoo did Virat Kohli recently reveal?
What do fans speculate the new tattoo symbolizes?
Many fans believe the infinity symbol represents eternal love, family bonds, or devotion to his wife Anushka Sharma and their children. However, this is purely speculation.
Has Virat Kohli confirmed the meaning of his new tattoo?
No, Virat Kohli has not officially confirmed the meaning behind his new torso tattoo. Discussions and speculations are currently driven by fans.
Are there any doubts about the authenticity of the tattoo images?
Yes, some fans have questioned whether the viral images are genuine, with a few suggesting they might be AI-generated. Virat Kohli has not addressed this.