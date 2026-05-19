Leaked Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Sharvari From India’s Got Latent 2 Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New season features Samay Raina's comeback after controversy.

Alia Bhatt is currently making headlines for attending the Cannes Film Festival, and Sharvari has been grabbing attention for her latest release, Mai Wapas Aaunga. Amid all this, the two actresses have once again landed in the spotlight after a leaked picture from the sets of India's Got Latent Season 2 surfaced online.

The viral image has now created massive chatter on social media, with fans reacting strongly to the unexpected crossover. The internet had mixed reactions about their appearance in the show.

Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Spotted On Latent

According to a report by News 18, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari recently shot for an episode of India’s Got Latent 2 to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The leaked photo, reportedly clicked by an audience member during the shoot, quickly went viral across Reddit and X.

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In the picture, Alia can be seen in a casual look and sitting beside her was Sharvari, along with comedians Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai.

Guyss we have Alia Bhatt at the Latent Season 2 pic.twitter.com/AVHLZG8Xq6 — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 18, 2026

Internet Reacts

While many fans were happy to see India’s Got Latent returning with a new season, a section of the internet seemed disappointed with celebrity film promotions becoming part of the format.

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Reacting to the leaked photo, one netizen wrote, “Alpha promotion," while another commented, “Latent will soon become a film promotion show." Expressing disappointment, a third user wrote, “It feels like the soul of India’s Got Latent has been taken away and now it’ll just remain a show for promotions."

Meanwhile, some fans also seemed excited about the show getting bigger with celebrity appearances. One user commented, “Really.. it’s going to be big big now."

Samay Raina Returns After Controversy

The new season of Latent also marks a major comeback for Samay Raina after last year's controversy linked to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. One of the previous episodes had sparked backlash online, leading to criticism, police complaints and temporary removal of the content online.

Despite the controversy, excitement around the second season still remains high among fans.

About Alpha

Alpha has already created a strong buzz ever since its announcement. The film is the first female-led instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles.

The film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in important roles and is directed by Shiv Rawail. A major portion of the movie has reportedly been shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Alpha is currently scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.