TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Responds To Her Viral Old Cartoon Post, Says 'I Respect All Religions'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh denies uploading 2015 Shivling cartoon post.

She stated she respects all religions and apologized in 2021.

Ghosh was 22, new to Twitter, and claims account was hacked.

The 2015 post depicted a condom on a Shivling symbol.

Years after the controversy first erupted, Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh has once again addressed the Shivling cartoon row that has recently resurfaced in discussions. Speaking to IANS, the actor-turned-politician said she respects every religion and insisted that the controversial post was not uploaded by her.

The issue, originally linked to a 2015 social media post, has returned to public debate following the political shift in West Bengal, where the BJP recently formed the government after defeating the Trinamool Congress.

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Sayoni Ghosh Says She Already Apologised

Kolkata, West Bengal: On an earlier post allegedly linked to hurting religious sentiments, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh says, "It was not done by me, and I have always maintained that. I publicly apologised in 2021. No one should hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. I am myself a Hindu.… pic.twitter.com/yaEXoLKHGR — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2026

While speaking to IANS, the TMC leader said, “It was not done by me, and I have always maintained that. I publicly apologised in 2021. No one should hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. I am myself a Hindu. It is a 2015 post. I was 22 years old then, and Twitter was new for me. I did not post it, and I did not even create the cartoon. So if anyone needs to be investigated, it should be the person who made the cartoon. When this issue was brought to my attention in 2021, seven years later, I immediately ensured that the post was removed. I also apologised publicly...”

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What The 2015 Controversy Was About

So, TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh has now claimed that the cartoon of a condom on Shivling was not posted by her on twitter (X) in 2015.



If you look at the caption of the post, the word couldn't is written as 'cudnt'.



Now, if you search for this word on Saayoni's X profile, you will… pic.twitter.com/eVrLC99QP9 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 21, 2026

The controversy dates back to February 2015, when a Twitter account associated with Ghosh shared a cartoon showing a female character placing a condom over a Shivling, a sacred symbol in Hinduism. The post was uploaded around the time of Maha Shivratri and drew sharp criticism from several quarters.

Dear all, a post from 2015 has been brought to my notice which is extremely obnoxious..for all your information, I have joined twitter on 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest in carrying forward however the account remained. After a while my pr Bhaska Roy intimidated me — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) January 16, 2021

That my account has been hacked and we need to retrieve it immediately. For various reasons we could only do that after 2017 and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang. We have skipped a few unnecessary post while deleting most and I would take strict measure to — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) January 16, 2021

At the time, the actress had later described the post as “extremely obnoxious” and claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked. She had also alleged that her PR agent informed her about the compromise of the account and that access could not be restored for a long period.