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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Responds To Her Viral Old Cartoon Post, Says 'I Respect All Religions'

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Responds To Her Viral Old Cartoon Post, Says 'I Respect All Religions'

TMC MP Sayoni Ghosh has reacted to the resurfaced Shivling cartoon controversy, saying she never posted it and had already apologised publicly in 2021.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh denies uploading 2015 Shivling cartoon post.
  • She stated she respects all religions and apologized in 2021.
  • Ghosh was 22, new to Twitter, and claims account was hacked.
  • The 2015 post depicted a condom on a Shivling symbol.

Years after the controversy first erupted, Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh has once again addressed the Shivling cartoon row that has recently resurfaced in discussions. Speaking to IANS, the actor-turned-politician said she respects every religion and insisted that the controversial post was not uploaded by her.

The issue, originally linked to a 2015 social media post, has returned to public debate following the political shift in West Bengal, where the BJP recently formed the government after defeating the Trinamool Congress.

ALSO READ: Complaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee Over 2021 Post-Poll Violence Posts

Sayoni Ghosh Says She Already Apologised

While speaking to IANS, the TMC leader said, “It was not done by me, and I have always maintained that. I publicly apologised in 2021. No one should hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. I am myself a Hindu. It is a 2015 post. I was 22 years old then, and Twitter was new for me. I did not post it, and I did not even create the cartoon. So if anyone needs to be investigated, it should be the person who made the cartoon. When this issue was brought to my attention in 2021, seven years later, I immediately ensured that the post was removed. I also apologised publicly...”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours After Being Seen Wearing Sindoor, Mangalsutra

What The 2015 Controversy Was About

The controversy dates back to February 2015, when a Twitter account associated with Ghosh shared a cartoon showing a female character placing a condom over a Shivling, a sacred symbol in Hinduism. The post was uploaded around the time of Maha Shivratri and drew sharp criticism from several quarters.

At the time, the actress had later described the post as “extremely obnoxious” and claimed that her Twitter account had been hacked. She had also alleged that her PR agent informed her about the compromise of the account and that access could not be restored for a long period.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Shivling cartoon row involving Saayoni Ghosh?

The controversy centers around a 2015 social media post featuring a cartoon depicting a condom on a Shivling, a sacred Hindu symbol. The post resurfaced recently, sparking discussions.

What is Saayoni Ghosh's stance on the Shivling cartoon controversy?

Saayoni Ghosh maintains the post was not uploaded by her and she did not create the cartoon. She publicly apologized in 2021 when the issue was brought to her attention.

When did the original Shivling cartoon post occur and when did Saayoni Ghosh address it?

The controversial post was uploaded in February 2015. Saayoni Ghosh publicly addressed the issue and apologized in January 2021.

Why has the Shivling cartoon row resurfaced now?

The issue has returned to public debate following recent political shifts in West Bengal, where the BJP formed the government after defeating the Trinamool Congress.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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TMC Saayoni Ghosh .TMC Saayoni Ghosh Shivling Controversy
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