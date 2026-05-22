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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVir Das Backs Cockroach Janta Party After X Ban, Says 'Serious Govt Would Pay No Attention'

Vir Das Backs Cockroach Janta Party After X Ban, Says 'Serious Govt Would Pay No Attention'

Vir Das reacted to the suspension of Cockroach Janta Party’s X account, saying a “serious govt would pay no attention” to such satire-driven movements online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Vir Das supports satirical Cockroach Janta Party after X account suspension.
  • Das criticizes online efforts to discredit the youth social media handle.
  • He believes government reaction shows insecurity, not strength.
  • Cockroach Janta Party's X account was withheld in India shortly after launch.

Comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the suspension of the Cockroach Janta Party's account, backing the satirical movement and criticising the reaction against it online. His tweet came after the social media handle of the group, commonly referred to as CJP, was withheld in India.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Supports Cockroach Janta Party, Takes Swipe At BJP Over NEET Row

Vir Das Reacts To CJP Controversy

Vir Das addressed the controversy through a sharply worded post on X, where he criticised what he described as attempts to discredit the satirical page.

The comedian wrote: “Hilarious. All the usual x handles now deployed to discredit a random youth social media handle. Usual bunch of useful idiots with engagement. Just comes off as terribly insecure. If you’re in the CJP smile about the fact that some serious money is being spent on you :-)”

 

(Image Source: X/@Aristttotle)
(Image Source: X/@Aristttotle)

Soon after, one user commented on his post saying, “Bro thinks CJP themselves are not spending any money, nice!”

Responding to the remark, Vir Das replied, “Of course they are. But a serious govt would pay no attention to it. That’s called being secure.”

ALSO READ: Dhruv Rathee Asks ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ To Include Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation In Manifesto: WATCH

Cockroach Janta Party’s X Handle Withheld In India

The controversy intensified after the Cockroach Janta Party’s official X account was suspended just days after its launch. According to founder Abhijeet Dipke, the page had witnessed massive growth in a short period.

“Cockroach Janta Party’s account was started on 16th May. Within 4 days the account got banned because it got more than 200K following,” he posted on X.

Dipke also alleged that attempts had been made to hack the platform’s Instagram account.

A few hours later, he announced the creation of a new X handle called ‘Cockroach Is Back’. He further stated that the team planned to take legal action regarding the suspension.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party's social media account was withheld in India shortly after its launch, leading to online debate.

What is Vir Das's stance on the Cockroach Janta Party controversy?

Vir Das supports the satirical movement and criticized the online backlash against it, calling it a sign of insecurity.

How quickly did the Cockroach Janta Party gain followers?

The account was launched on May 16th and was banned within 4 days, having gained over 200,000 followers.

What actions has the Cockroach Janta Party planned regarding their account suspension?

The Cockroach Janta Party plans to take legal action regarding the suspension of their X account.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP X Ban
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