Vir Das Backs Cockroach Janta Party After X Ban, Says 'Serious Govt Would Pay No Attention'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Vir Das supports satirical Cockroach Janta Party after X account suspension.

Das criticizes online efforts to discredit the youth social media handle.

He believes government reaction shows insecurity, not strength.

Cockroach Janta Party's X account was withheld in India shortly after launch.

Comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the suspension of the Cockroach Janta Party's account, backing the satirical movement and criticising the reaction against it online. His tweet came after the social media handle of the group, commonly referred to as CJP, was withheld in India.

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Vir Das Reacts To CJP Controversy

Hilarious. All the usual x handles now deployed to discredit a random youth social media handle. Usual bunch of useful idiots with engagement. Just comes off as terribly insecure. If you’re in the CJP smile about the fact that some serious money is being spent on you :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 22, 2026

Vir Das addressed the controversy through a sharply worded post on X, where he criticised what he described as attempts to discredit the satirical page.

The comedian wrote: “Hilarious. All the usual x handles now deployed to discredit a random youth social media handle. Usual bunch of useful idiots with engagement. Just comes off as terribly insecure. If you’re in the CJP smile about the fact that some serious money is being spent on you :-)”

(Image Source: X/@Aristttotle)

Soon after, one user commented on his post saying, “Bro thinks CJP themselves are not spending any money, nice!”

Responding to the remark, Vir Das replied, “Of course they are. But a serious govt would pay no attention to it. That’s called being secure.”

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Cockroach Janta Party’s X Handle Withheld In India

The controversy intensified after the Cockroach Janta Party’s official X account was suspended just days after its launch. According to founder Abhijeet Dipke, the page had witnessed massive growth in a short period.

“Cockroach Janta Party’s account was started on 16th May. Within 4 days the account got banned because it got more than 200K following,” he posted on X.

Dipke also alleged that attempts had been made to hack the platform’s Instagram account.

A few hours later, he announced the creation of a new X handle called ‘Cockroach Is Back’. He further stated that the team planned to take legal action regarding the suspension.