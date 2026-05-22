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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesComplaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee Over 2021 Post-Poll Violence Posts

Complaint Filed Against Bengali Actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee Over 2021 Post-Poll Violence Posts

A police complaint has been filed against actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee over alleged social media posts linked to the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence controversy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata Police received a complaint against actors over social media posts.
  • Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee allegedly commented on post-poll violence.
  • The complaint links their remarks to alleged violence against BJP workers.
  • Legal action is sought based on social media activity from May 2, 2021.

A fresh controversy linked to the aftermath of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections has brought Tollywood actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee back into the talks. A complaint lodged with Kolkata Police has accused the two actors of allegedly posting remarks on social media that were connected to the post-poll violence that erupted across the state after election results were declared.

The complaint was submitted at Gariahat Police Station on Thursday by advocate Joydeep Sen, who sought legal action over posts allegedly shared by the actors on May 2, 2021.

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Complaint References Alleged Social Media Activity

According to the complaint, Parambrata Chatterjee allegedly posted on Twitter, now known as X, around 4 pm on May 2, 2021: “Let this day be declared as World Thrashing Day.” It further alleged that Swastika Mukherjee endorsed the post shortly afterwards.

“The content of the afore-printed tweet of Parambrata Chatterjee on May 2, 2021 on the face of it appears to abate, encourage, incite and instigate large scale violence at such time when violence against BJP workers had already started to circulate. In fact, around an hour after this tweet, one Abhijit Sarkar of Beleghata was brutally murdered by TMC cadres, in which case the culprits have already been sentenced,” the complaint stated.

“It appears that another film actress namely Swastika Mukherjee had endorsed such instigation and abatement of organised violence against BJP workers and supporters at large,” it added.

The complaint also mentioned that Chatterjee’s post was reportedly retweeted hundreds of times and received thousands of views online.

FIR Demand And Allegations

The complainant has reportedly requested the registration of an FIR against both actors, alleging that their remarks encouraged large-scale violence during an already volatile political atmosphere in the state.

“A complaint has already been filed against Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Their remarks had instigated the murders of BJP workers, the rape and molestation of BJP women workers, and the violence allegedly carried out by the Trinamool Congress in 2021,” the complainant said.

The complaint further linked the timing of the social media interactions to incidents that unfolded later that evening, including the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata.

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Background Of The 2021 Bengal Violence

The violence that followed the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election remained one of the state’s most politically charged episodes. After the Trinamool Congress returned to power for a third consecutive term, allegations of attacks, intimidation, arson and assaults surfaced from several districts.

The Calcutta High Court later directed the CBI to investigate allegations related to murder and crimes against women, while a Special Investigation Team was also constituted.

Polling for the election had taken place in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, with turnout figures crossing 80 per cent, according to Election Commission data. Reports of violent incidents continued through the election period and intensified after results were declared on May 2, 2021.

Both Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee did not comment on the latest developments on Thursday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy are Tollywood actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee involved in?

They are accused of posting remarks on social media that allegedly incited violence during the post-poll period in West Bengal following the 2021 elections.

What specific remarks are the actors accused of making?

Parambrata Chatterjee allegedly posted,

When and where was the complaint filed?

A complaint was lodged with Kolkata Police at Gariahat Police Station on Thursday by advocate Joydeep Sen.

What actions are being requested as a result of the complaint?

The complainant has requested the registration of an FIR against both actors, alleging their remarks instigated violence and crimes against BJP workers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Swastika Mukherjee Bengal Elections Kolkata Police Parambrata Chatterjee WEst Bengal
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