Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns Again From BJP Posts After Party Rejected Earlier Exit Bid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad Poonawalla first resigned from BJP in July 2026.

BJP rejected it, requesting he reconsider his decision.

He now resubmitted resignation, stating this decision is final.

Poonawalla urged party acceptance, thanking leadership for support.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has once again submitted his resignation from all party posts, urging BJP president Nitin Nabin to accept his decision after the party previously rejected his resignation.

In a post on X, Poonawalla said he had “once again submitted” his resignation letter to Nabin and requested that it be accepted. He also expressed gratitude to the BJP and its senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and BL Santhosh, for their guidance and support.

Poonawalla said he was “eternally grateful” for the opportunities and platform provided to him by the BJP and the wider Sangh Parivar. He also highlighted his personal journey within the party, saying, “In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non dynast, even be possible.”

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Poonawalla Presses For Resignation After Earlier Rejection

Poonawalla had first offered his resignation from all party positions and primary membership, but the BJP declined to accept it and asked him to reconsider his decision.

In his latest resignation letter, he referred to his earlier communication dated July 30, 2026, saying the new letter should be read in continuation of that resignation offer.

“Please read this letter in continuation with my last letter dated 30th of July 2026, where I offered to resign unconditionally from all positions and primary membership of the BJP due to pressing financial and personal circumstances,” Poonawalla said.

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BJP Leader Calls Decision Final

Poonawalla said he was moved by the BJP’s decision not to immediately accept his earlier resignation and expressed gratitude for the party’s request that he reconsider.

“It was extremely touching and I am indeed grateful that the party refused to accept my resignation letter immediately and requested me to reconsider the decision,” he said.

However, after what he described as “long and hard contemplation”, Poonawalla said he had reached a final decision and wanted the party to relieve him of his responsibilities as national spokesperson and active primary member of the BJP.

After he had initially proposed to resign in July but the party asked him to reconsider his decision.