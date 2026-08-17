Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed discussions with Johnny Depp for Pirates Of The Carribean 6.

Screenplay for the sixth Pirates film is currently in development.

Margot Robbie may lead, with Depp potentially a supporting character.

Johnny Depp may be preparing to set sail again as Captain Jack Sparrow. The possibility of his return to Pirates of the Caribbean has gained fresh momentum after producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that discussions are taking place as work continues to the sixth film.

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Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms Talks With Johnny Depp

Speaking to Deadline at D23, Bruckheimer revealed that conversations with Depp are underway while the filmmakers continue developing the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

He said, "We’re talking with Johnny (Depp), we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."

The update marks the clearest indication yet that Depp could return to the role of Jack Sparrow.

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals conversations have been had with Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ | #D23 pic.twitter.com/52iJn7apD1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 16, 2026

Could Margot Robbie Lead Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?

While Bruckheimer's comments have renewed hopes of seeing Depp back as Sparrow, the sixth instalment may not centre entirely on the character.

Sources familiar with the project told Deadline that the next chapter could focus on a protagonist played by Margot Robbie, with Jack Sparrow potentially appearing as a supporting character. The approach would represent a shift for the long-running franchise, allowing the story to move in a new direction while keeping one of its most recognisable characters involved.

Bruckheimer has previously made no secret of his wish to bring Depp back. Earlier this year, when asked whether the franchise could move forward with a new lead, he said, "If it’s up to me, he (Johnny Depp) will be in it."

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Has Been Years In The Making

A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film has been in development for several years, with different ideas and creative directions discussed along the way. The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin and veteran Pirates writer Ted Elliott have previously been attached to develop a screenplay.

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About Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

The Pirates of the Caribbean film series began with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl and was inspired by Disney's theme park attraction of the same name. It was followed by Dead Man's Chest in 2006 and At World's End in 2007.

The franchise later expanded with On Stranger Tides in 2011 before Dead Men Tell No Tales arrived in 2017. Across five films, the series has remained one of Disney's biggest live-action successes, and a sixth chapter could now bring Captain Jack Sparrow back into the story.

The five films together have generated more than $4.5 billion (approx. Rs 43,021 crore) at the global box office.