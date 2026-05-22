Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours After Being Seen Wearing Sindoor, Mangalsutra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut denies secret wedding rumors, calls it film character.

She clarifies bridal look is for upcoming film role.

Ranaut promises to not marry secretly in the future.

Film sequel

Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to rumours of a secret wedding after she was recently spotted wearing traditional green bangles, sindoor, and a mangalsutra. The 40-year-old revealed that she has been receiving calls since morning, with many curious to know who the “lucky guy” is.

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Secret Wedding

Kangana Ranaut posted a video on her Instagram Story featuring the text insert: “Is Kangana Ranaut secretly married? The actor was spotted with mangalsutra and green bangles.”

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Seen Wearing Mangalsutra And Sindoor, Fans Ask ‘Is She Married?’

In the same Instagram Story, she clarified that the look was for one of her films and wondered why it had become such a big deal.

“I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look?” she said in her Instagram Story.

The actor added, “Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly, I promise.”

After her look went viral, many also speculated that the look may be connected to her character styling for Queen Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to her 2014 hit Queen. Directed and written by Vikas Bahl in partnership with Trigger Happy Studios, the film recently began production on a custom-built home set in Mumbai's Grant Road area. The traditional bridal elements hint at a major life evolution for her character, Rani, during the twelve-year gap since the original story concluded.

ALSO READ| Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi Khurana Appeal To CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Humane Actions' Amid Punjab's Stray Dog Drive



Unlike the first film's European setting, this domestic sequel centres on Rani navigating a new journey of self-discovery in Mumbai following a major life-altering event. Her original co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon are not returning for the project. Instead, a fresh supporting cast, reportedly theatre artists, has been roped in.

Kangana Ranaut Slams News Anchors

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was shooting outdoors amid the ongoing heat wave and urged news anchors sitting in air-conditioned studios to stop complaining about the weather.

“News anchors from their AC studios are complaining about the temperature and heat wave outside, what about those like us who are filming outdoors with loads of added lights and enclosed spaces,” she wrote in another Instagram Story, before adding, “Ha ha stop complaining guys, life is great for as long as it’s challenging you feel alive if it’s easy and predictable it’s like death, happy summer.”