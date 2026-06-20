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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Three Over Fake AI Content

Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Three Over Fake AI Content

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three men in connection with AI-generated fake content targeting actor Rukmini Vasanth. The case has reignited concerns over deepfake misuse and harassment.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Rukmini Vasanth reported AI-generated fake content.
  • Police arrested three for circulating actor's morphed images.
  • Incident raised serious privacy concerns and digital abuse.

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth’s complaint over AI-generated fake content has led to the arrest of three individuals by Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police. The accused allegedly created and circulated morphed images and videos of the actor across social media platforms without consent. The manipulated visuals falsely claimed to show Rukmini in scenes linked to a film shoot, triggering widespread concern over privacy and digital abuse. Calling it a serious violation of her dignity, the actor had sought strict legal action. The case has once again brought focus on the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake content in the entertainment industry.

Three Accused Arrested By Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested three men in connection with the circulation of AI-generated fake content targeting actor Rukmini Vasanth. The accused have been identified as Ravikumar (24) from Bagalkot, Chandrakanth (33), originally from Shivamogga and currently living in Bengaluru, and Ranjith (25), a Bengaluru resident. Officials have reportedly seized three mobile phones believed to have been used for creating and sharing the manipulated content. The accused were later presented before a magistrate and remanded as the probe continues.

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Complaint Against Morphed Content

The case began after Rukmini discovered objectionable AI-generated images and videos being shared on social media using her identity. The visuals allegedly included morphed bikini images that were falsely presented as stills from a film shoot. According to the complaint, the circulation of such content caused serious distress and raised major concerns around privacy, consent, and digital harassment.

Authorities have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are also examining whether more individuals were involved in the creation and spread of the material.

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Rukmini Had Publicly Addressed The Issue

Last month, Rukmini Vasanth publicly addressed the issue after the manipulated visuals began circulating online. In a statement shared on X, the actor made it clear that the images were fake and had no connection to her. She described the incident as a severe invasion of privacy and said her team was taking the matter seriously. She had also confirmed that legal and cybercrime action would be initiated against everyone involved in creating and spreading the content.

The incident has once again highlighted the increasing misuse of AI tools to create fake images and videos involving public figures. Over the past few years, actors across industries have faced similar cases involving deepfakes and digitally altered visuals. The growing use of such technology has intensified discussions around privacy protection, online safety, and stricter digital regulations.

Rukmini's Upcoming Projects 

Despite the controversy, Rukmini Vasanth has an exciting line-up of films ahead. She will next be seen in Toxic alongside Yash and Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Jr. NTR. Reports also suggest she is part of Dhanush’s upcoming project, tentatively titled D56. The arrests mark a significant step in Rukmini Vasanth’s fight against digital abuse, while also sending a strong message about the legal consequences of AI-driven harassment.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were individuals arrested in Bengaluru regarding actor Rukmini Vasanth?

Three individuals were arrested by Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated morphed images and videos of actor Rukmini Vasanth without her consent.

What kind of fake content was circulated about Rukmini Vasanth?

The fake content included morphed bikini images falsely presented as stills from a film shoot. This manipulated content was shared across various social media platforms.

What actions did Rukmini Vasanth take after discovering the fake content?

Rukmini publicly addressed the issue, clarifying the images were fake and an invasion of privacy. She confirmed that legal and cybercrime action would be initiated against those involved.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
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Kannada Actor Rukmini Vasanth AI Deepfake Case Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police AI-generated Fake Content Morphed Images
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