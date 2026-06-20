Three individuals were arrested by Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police for allegedly creating and circulating AI-generated morphed images and videos of actor Rukmini Vasanth without her consent.
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Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Three Over Fake AI Content
Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three men in connection with AI-generated fake content targeting actor Rukmini Vasanth. The case has reignited concerns over deepfake misuse and harassment.
- Actor Rukmini Vasanth reported AI-generated fake content.
- Police arrested three for circulating actor's morphed images.
- Incident raised serious privacy concerns and digital abuse.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were individuals arrested in Bengaluru regarding actor Rukmini Vasanth?
What kind of fake content was circulated about Rukmini Vasanth?
The fake content included morphed bikini images falsely presented as stills from a film shoot. This manipulated content was shared across various social media platforms.
What actions did Rukmini Vasanth take after discovering the fake content?
Rukmini publicly addressed the issue, clarifying the images were fake and an invasion of privacy. She confirmed that legal and cybercrime action would be initiated against those involved.
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