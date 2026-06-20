Mira Rajput Brings Glamour To 'Cocktail 2' Success Party, Fans Can't Take Their Eyes Off Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended a recent glamorous birthday celebration.

Their stylish appearance followed Cocktail 2's successful box office opening.

Kapoor's film, Cocktail 2, earned ₹13.50 crore on its opening day.

The couple's presence and chemistry captivated fans on social media.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently grabbed attention with their glamorous appearance at a birthday celebration, days after Cocktail 2 opened to a strong response at the box office. Their latest outing has quickly become a talking point on social media.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Cocktail 2. The film, which hit theatres on June 19, has opened to a positive response from audiences and delivered an impressive performance on its first day at the box office.

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Amid the film's successful theatrical run, Shahid stepped out with wife, Mira Rajput, for a recent event. The star couple turned heads with their fashionable looks, while videos and pictures from the gathering rapidly gained traction online.

Shahid And Mira Shine At Birthday Celebration

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended a birthday party recently, where they effortlessly became the centre of attention with their striking presence.

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The actor looked sharp in a sophisticated all-black ensemble, while Mira dazzled in an elegant gown, once again proving why she is regarded as a style icon. Together, the couple exuded charm and elegance throughout the evening.

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The duo also posed for photographers, and their affectionate chemistry instantly won over onlookers. Clips and snapshots from the event have since gone viral, with fans flooding social media with love and appreciation for the much-loved couple.

Cocktail 2 Enjoys Strong Audience Support

Meanwhile, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. Directed by Homi Adajania and backed by Maddock Films, the film has been receiving encouraging reactions from viewers.

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According to reports, the movie collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day, marking a strong start at the box office.

For those unaware, Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in key roles.