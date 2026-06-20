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HomeEntertainmentPrahaar Teaser Debuts In Theatres With Cocktail 2, Rajkummar Rao Impresses With Fierce Avatar

Prahaar Teaser Debuts In Theatres With Cocktail 2, Rajkummar Rao Impresses With Fierce Avatar

Rajkummar Rao is earning praise for his striking transformation in the teaser of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. From his screen presence to Marathi delivery, the actor has already sparked strong buzz around the courtroom drama.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajkummar Rao's
  • Teaser shows Rao's authentic portrayal, setting intense courtroom drama.
  • Actor's return to legal role raises high expectations.

Rajkummar Rao is once again drawing attention for his remarkable ability to disappear into a character. The teaser of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, attached to theatrical prints of Cocktail 2, has quickly sparked strong reactions online. Much of the conversation revolves around Rajkummar’s striking transformation into renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. From his appearance and body language to his dialogue delivery, the actor appears fully committed to the role. The teaser also hints at an intense courtroom drama, setting the stage for what could become another standout performance in his already impressive career.

 Prahaar Teaser HIGHLIGHTS

The teaser has generated instant buzz, with viewers praising how convincingly Rajkummar Rao steps into the shoes of Ujjwal Nikam. His physical transformation, expressions and commanding screen presence have stood out. His fluency in Marathi has also added authenticity, making the portrayal feel believable and grounded.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a gripping legal drama packed with tense confrontations and impactful dialogue. The film appears to focus heavily on courtroom battles, with Rajkummar carrying the emotional and dramatic weight of the story. Early reactions suggest audiences are already invested.

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Rajkummar’s Strong Track Record

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation for choosing challenging roles and delivering consistently strong performances. Whether in Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Srikanth or Mr. & Mrs Mahi, he has managed to balance commercial success with critical acclaim.

ALSO READ | ‘I Played A Dead Body In CID For Rs 3,000,’ Reveals Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam

Interestingly, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story marks Rajkummar’s return to playing a lawyer-inspired role after Shahid. That performance remains one of the defining moments of his career and earned him the National Film Award. With Prahaar, expectations are naturally high. The teaser has done exactly what it needed to do: create curiosity and spark conversation. If the early response is anything to go by, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story could add yet another memorable performance to Rajkummar Rao’s growing filmography.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rajkummar Rao's new film mentioned in the article?

Rajkummar Rao's new film is titled Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. Its teaser, attached to Cocktail 2, has generated significant buzz.

Who does Rajkummar Rao portray in Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story?

He portrays the renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. His striking transformation in appearance, body language, and dialogue delivery for the role is highlighted.

What aspects of Rajkummar Rao's performance are highlighted in the Prahaar teaser?

Viewers praise his convincing physical transformation, expressions, commanding screen presence, and fluency in Marathi, which adds authenticity to his portrayal.

Has Rajkummar Rao played a lawyer-inspired role before?

Yes, Prahaar marks his return to a lawyer-inspired role after Shahid. That performance was a defining moment in his career and earned him the National Film Award.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Actor Rajkummar Rao Bollywood Courtroom Drama Ujjwal Nikam Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story Teaser Reaction
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