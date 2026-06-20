Rajkummar Rao's new film is titled Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. Its teaser, attached to Cocktail 2, has generated significant buzz.
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Prahaar Teaser Debuts In Theatres With Cocktail 2, Rajkummar Rao Impresses With Fierce Avatar
Rajkummar Rao is earning praise for his striking transformation in the teaser of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story. From his screen presence to Marathi delivery, the actor has already sparked strong buzz around the courtroom drama.
- Rajkummar Rao's
- Teaser shows Rao's authentic portrayal, setting intense courtroom drama.
- Actor's return to legal role raises high expectations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rajkummar Rao's new film mentioned in the article?
Who does Rajkummar Rao portray in Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story?
He portrays the renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. His striking transformation in appearance, body language, and dialogue delivery for the role is highlighted.
What aspects of Rajkummar Rao's performance are highlighted in the Prahaar teaser?
Viewers praise his convincing physical transformation, expressions, commanding screen presence, and fluency in Marathi, which adds authenticity to his portrayal.
Has Rajkummar Rao played a lawyer-inspired role before?
Yes, Prahaar marks his return to a lawyer-inspired role after Shahid. That performance was a defining moment in his career and earned him the National Film Award.
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