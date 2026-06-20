Prahaar Teaser Debuts In Theatres With Cocktail 2, Rajkummar Rao Impresses With Fierce Avatar

Rajkummar Rao is once again drawing attention for his remarkable ability to disappear into a character. The teaser of Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, attached to theatrical prints of Cocktail 2, has quickly sparked strong reactions online. Much of the conversation revolves around Rajkummar’s striking transformation into renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. From his appearance and body language to his dialogue delivery, the actor appears fully committed to the role. The teaser also hints at an intense courtroom drama, setting the stage for what could become another standout performance in his already impressive career.

Prahaar Teaser HIGHLIGHTS

The teaser has generated instant buzz, with viewers praising how convincingly Rajkummar Rao steps into the shoes of Ujjwal Nikam. His physical transformation, expressions and commanding screen presence have stood out. His fluency in Marathi has also added authenticity, making the portrayal feel believable and grounded.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a gripping legal drama packed with tense confrontations and impactful dialogue. The film appears to focus heavily on courtroom battles, with Rajkummar carrying the emotional and dramatic weight of the story. Early reactions suggest audiences are already invested.

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Rajkummar’s Strong Track Record

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has built a reputation for choosing challenging roles and delivering consistently strong performances. Whether in Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Srikanth or Mr. & Mrs Mahi, he has managed to balance commercial success with critical acclaim.

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Interestingly, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story marks Rajkummar’s return to playing a lawyer-inspired role after Shahid. That performance remains one of the defining moments of his career and earned him the National Film Award. With Prahaar, expectations are naturally high. The teaser has done exactly what it needed to do: create curiosity and spark conversation. If the early response is anything to go by, Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story could add yet another memorable performance to Rajkummar Rao’s growing filmography.