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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRita Ora And Clean Bandit To Perform At ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Lord’s

Rita Ora And Clean Bandit To Perform At ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final At Lord’s

British singer Rita Ora will headline the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final closing ceremony at Lord’s, while Clean Bandit will perform after the champions are crowned.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rita Ora headlines closing ceremony before Women's T20 final.
  • Clean Bandit to perform live after trophy presentation.
  • Australia secured final berth; England faces South Africa next.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final is set to deliver more than world-class cricket, with global music stars Rita Ora and Clean Bandit adding to the spectacle at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The championship decider on Sunday, July 5, will blend sport, entertainment and culture as thousands of fans gather for what is expected to be the tournament’s biggest celebration.

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Rita Ora To Headline Closing Ceremony

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that British singer-songwriter Rita Ora will headline the tournament’s closing ceremony before the final begins. Scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time, the performance will take place at Lord’s, providing a high-profile opening to the showpiece event before the two finalists take to the field.

The governing body said the finale has been designed to bring together music, culture and cricket, with internationally recognised artists performing before and after the title clash.

Clean Bandit To Perform After Trophy Presentation

Once the new ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions are crowned, celebrations will continue with a live performance from multi-platinum electronic pop group Clean Bandit.

The post-match concert is expected to round off a memorable day at Lord’s, offering supporters an extended celebration after the trophy presentation.

Australia Await Opponents In The Final

Six-time champions Australia have already secured their place in the final after progressing through the tournament.

The second finalist will be determined when hosts England face South Africa in the second semi-final at The Oval on July 2.

With the finalists nearly confirmed, anticipation continues to build for what is expected to be the largest Women's T20 World Cup final staged to date.

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Lord’s Set For A Full House

Organisers are expecting a packed crowd at Lord’s, with cricket supporters and music fans coming together for a day of entertainment on and off the field.

The closing ceremony follows the tournament’s opening celebration on June 12, when the cast of the hit musical Wicked performed ahead of the opening fixture between England and Sri Lanka.

Spectators attending the final have also been advised to take their seats by 2 PM local time to ensure they do not miss the pre-match performances.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final take place?

The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. It aims to deliver a unique blend of sport, entertainment, and culture.

Who are the musical performers for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Rita Ora will headline the closing ceremony before the final at 2:30 PM local time. Multi-platinum electronic pop group Clean Bandit will perform after the trophy presentation.

Which teams are confirmed to play in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Six-time champions Australia have already secured their place in the final. The second finalist will be determined by the winner of the semi-final between hosts England and South Africa.

What time should spectators arrive for the final's performances?

Spectators attending the final are advised to take their seats by 2 PM local time. This ensures they do not miss the pre-match performances, including Rita Ora's.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rita Ora ICC Women's T20 World CUp 2026 Clean Bandit
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