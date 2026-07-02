Salman Khan's Former Sister-In-Law Seema Sajdeh To Face Ex-Husband Sohail Khan In 'Alliance'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ex-couple's on-screen appearance after 2022 divorce awaited.

Kunal Kemmu's reality series 'Alliance' continues to win over audiences with its gripping blend of challenging tasks, strategic gameplay, shifting alliances and unexpected betrayals. As the competition intensifies, the show is preparing to introduce another major twist that is already creating a buzz among viewers.

Surprise Wild Card Entry In Alliance With

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of actor Sohail Khan, is reportedly set to enter 'Alliance' as a wild card contestant. According to India Today, Sohail Khan is also joining the show as its first wild card entrant, making their on-screen reunion after several years one of the most anticipated moments of the season.

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The prospect of the former couple sharing the same platform has sparked considerable excitement among fans, adding a personal dimension to an already high-stakes competition.

Reunion Years After Their High-Profile Separation

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's relationship has long been in the public eye. The couple famously eloped before marrying in 1998 and later welcomed two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. After nearly 24 years of marriage, however, the pair filed for divorce in Mumbai's Family Court in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Since their separation, both have focused on their respective careers and moved forward with their lives. If reports prove accurate, 'Alliance' will mark the first time the former couple has appeared together on the same reality show since their divorce, an appearance that is expected to be a major talking point for television and OTT audiences alike.