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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan's Former Sister-In-Law Seema Sajdeh To Face Ex-Husband Sohail Khan In 'Alliance'

Salman Khan's Former Sister-In-Law Seema Sajdeh To Face Ex-Husband Sohail Khan In 'Alliance'

Kunal Kemmu's 'Alliance' is keeping viewers hooked with intense tasks, smart gameplay and shocking twists. Now, the reality show is gearing up for another dramatic surprise.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
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  • Ex-couple's on-screen appearance after 2022 divorce awaited.

Kunal Kemmu's reality series 'Alliance' continues to win over audiences with its gripping blend of challenging tasks, strategic gameplay, shifting alliances and unexpected betrayals. As the competition intensifies, the show is preparing to introduce another major twist that is already creating a buzz among viewers.

Surprise Wild Card Entry In Alliance With 

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of actor Sohail Khan, is reportedly set to enter 'Alliance' as a wild card contestant. According to India Today, Sohail Khan is also joining the show as its first wild card entrant, making their on-screen reunion after several years one of the most anticipated moments of the season.

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The prospect of the former couple sharing the same platform has sparked considerable excitement among fans, adding a personal dimension to an already high-stakes competition.

Reunion Years After Their High-Profile Separation

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's relationship has long been in the public eye. The couple famously eloped before marrying in 1998 and later welcomed two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. After nearly 24 years of marriage, however, the pair filed for divorce in Mumbai's Family Court in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

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Since their separation, both have focused on their respective careers and moved forward with their lives. If reports prove accurate, 'Alliance' will mark the first time the former couple has appeared together on the same reality show since their divorce, an appearance that is expected to be a major talking point for television and OTT audiences alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan get divorced?

After nearly 24 years of marriage, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan filed for divorce in Mumbai's Family Court in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Kunal Kemmu Alliance Salman Khan Seema Sajdeh
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