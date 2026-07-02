Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Stebin Ben advises Kriti Sanon to marry when certain.

He emphasized marriage is a deeply personal choice, not public pressure.

Stebin also praised Kriti's career amid unconfirmed Kabir Bahia rumors.

Amid ongoing speculation about Kriti Sanon and businessman Kabir Bahia, singer Stebin Ben has made one thing clear, marriage should happen only when the person involved feels completely certain. In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Stebin spoke about the constant questions surrounding Kriti’s personal life and said that public expectations should never dictate such an important decision.

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‘There Is No Hurry’: Stebin Ben On Kriti’s Marriage

Stebin revealed that discussions around Kriti's wedding became more frequent after her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, got married earlier this year. However, he questioned why people feel the need to place a timeline on someone else's life.

“I don't know why people keep asking this. After her younger sister got married, everyone started saying, 'Now it's Kriti's turn.'”

He went on to say Kriti’s journey from a small town to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s leading actors, saying that she has earned the right to make personal decisions at her own pace.

“She is doing exceptionally good in her career. A girl coming from a small town who did well for herself and has grown on her own Give her time. Until Kriti feels that she has found the best boy and is sure about marriage, she should not take that decision. Until you get that certainty, why do you have to rush into marriage? There is no hurry. Life is not running away.”

Marriage Should Be A Personal Choice

According to Stebin, he prefers to support Kriti rather than engage in conversations about when she should settle down. He stressed that marriage is a deeply personal decision and should not be influenced by age, social pressure, or public commentary.

He added that whether someone chooses to marry at 20, 30, 35, or 40 is entirely their own choice, and certainty matters more than timing.

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Stebin Praises Kriti’s Career Journey

The singer also spoke warmly about Kriti’s professional achievements, saying he sees similarities between her journey and his own. He praised her for building a successful career through hard work and perseverance.

“When I see Kriti, I find her journey very similar to mine. She has come here on her own, worked hard and achieved stardom by herself. She is still connected to the ground and to her parents, and everything about her is the best.”

Expressing confidence in her future, he said, “Her future is very bright. She has a huge film line-up, she's locked till 2030, and she's giving back-to-back hit films. Over the years, she has become a better actor and people are noticing that. Her fandom is growing; people are giving her more love and affection. I'm very sure she will do wonders and make everyone proud. I am so super proud of her.”

Kabir Bahia Rumours Continue To Spark Buzz

Stebin’s remarks come at a time when speculation about Kriti and Kabir Bahia continues to dominate social media. Break-up rumours recently gained momentum after a photograph of Kabir with another woman circulated online.

However, the chatter appeared to cool down after Kriti shared a candid “half-yearly dump” on Instagram that included a cosy picture with Kabir from a family function, where the two were seen standing close together while enjoying singer Sukhbir's performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Neither Kriti nor Kabir has publicly confirmed their relationship status.