Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan illegally leaked online.

Police confirmed film leak; two bail applications denied.

Freelance editor illegally copied footage, distributed via Google Drive.

Film still faces certification hurdles, release date unannounced.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres this month after a months-long delay over certification. Amid this, Chennai police have informed the Madras High Court that the film was accessed illegally by roughly 12 million people after it leaked online on April 9.

The disclosure came up during a hearing on bail applications filed by two of the 21 individuals accused in connection with the film’s piracy case. Justice C Kumarappan declined bail applications of the fourth accused, S Rajini, and the eleventh accused, Jayaprakash, for allegedly tampering with the evidence during the course of the investigation.

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online

Police investigators allege that the main accused in the case, a freelance film editor, illegally obtained footage from the film’s editing suite by copying it onto a hard drive. He then worked with two of his brothers to piece together a complete version of the film, which was uploaded to Google Drive.

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From there, authorities say, the pirated file made its way onto piracy platforms such as Tamil Rockers. This, therefore, enabled a massive number of viewers to watch the film ahead of its theatrical debut.

Following this, the makers urged fans to avoid sharing, viewing or downloading the pirated version of the film. The film’s production house, KVN Productions, went to the court and sought an interim injunction from the Madras High Court instructing internet service providers to block unauthorised access to the film.

Despite this, over 12 million people were able to access the film before its release.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Beyond the piracy controversy, Jana Nayagan continues to face hurdles with the CBFC. The film was originally slated for a January 9 release but has yet to receive certification from the board. As of now, the makers have not announced a revised release date.

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Earlier, KVN Productions founder Venkat K Narayana confirmed that the film will be released within two weeks of Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. However, it has been two months since then, and there has been no official update on the release of the film.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in important roles.

Apart from Tamil, the film is expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the technical crew includes editor Pradeep E Ragav, stunt choreographer Analarasu, and cinematographer Sathyan Sooriyan.