Project Hail Mary OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Project Hail Mary achieved major box office success and critical acclaim.

Prime Video will stream Project Hail Mary worldwide July 3.

Ryan Gosling's character must save Earth from impending extinction.

After a hugely successful run in cinemas, Project Hail Mary is finally making its way to OTT. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi adventure emerged as one of the year's biggest box office successes, earning widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Now, fans who have been eagerly waiting to stream the blockbuster at home finally have a confirmed release date.

When And Where To Watch Project Hail Mary On OTT

One of the year's most successful films, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as a science teacher who finds himself on a mission to save Earth. The film received strong praise from critics for its storytelling and performances, making it one of the standout releases of the year. The wait for its OTT debut is now over. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that Project Hail Mary will begin streaming worldwide on July 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

ALSO READ | Wednesday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Leads, Cocktail 2, Maa Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Stay Steady

Directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has been adapted for the screen by Drew Goddard. It has been produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Andy Weir, Rachel O'Connor and Aditya Sood.

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection

Released on March 20, Project Hail Mary proved to be a major success during its theatrical run, grossing more than $683 million worldwide.

The film received particular praise for its visual effects and the design of the alien character, Rocky. Many viewers also described its IMAX presentation as an exceptional cinematic experience.

ALSO READ | Om Puri’s Old Video On Naseeruddin Shah’s Talent And Nepotism In Bollywood Goes Viral

Project Hail Mary Story

Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

As his memories gradually return, he discovers the true purpose of his mission. To prevent the extinction of life on Earth, Ryland must rely on his scientific knowledge and innovative thinking to overcome extraordinary challenges and complete a mission that could determine humanity's future.