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English NewsEntertainmentOTTProject Hail Mary OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Project Hail Mary OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ryan Gosling's Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary will premiere on Prime Video on July 3 following its blockbuster theatrical run. Here's everything about its OTT release, box office and story.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Project Hail Mary achieved major box office success and critical acclaim.
  • Prime Video will stream Project Hail Mary worldwide July 3.
  • Ryan Gosling's character must save Earth from impending extinction.

After a hugely successful run in cinemas, Project Hail Mary is finally making its way to OTT. The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi adventure emerged as one of the year's biggest box office successes, earning widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. Now, fans who have been eagerly waiting to stream the blockbuster at home finally have a confirmed release date.

When And Where To Watch Project Hail Mary On OTT

One of the year's most successful films, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as a science teacher who finds himself on a mission to save Earth. The film received strong praise from critics for its storytelling and performances, making it one of the standout releases of the year. The wait for its OTT debut is now over. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that Project Hail Mary will begin streaming worldwide on July 3.

 
 
 
 
 
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Directed by filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has been adapted for the screen by Drew Goddard. It has been produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Andy Weir, Rachel O'Connor and Aditya Sood.

Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection

Released on March 20, Project Hail Mary proved to be a major success during its theatrical run, grossing more than $683 million worldwide.

The film received particular praise for its visual effects and the design of the alien character, Rocky. Many viewers also described its IMAX presentation as an exceptional cinematic experience.

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Project Hail Mary Story

Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, a science teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

As his memories gradually return, he discovers the true purpose of his mission. To prevent the extinction of life on Earth, Ryland must rely on his scientific knowledge and innovative thinking to overcome extraordinary challenges and complete a mission that could determine humanity's future.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I stream Project Hail Mary?

Project Hail Mary will be available to stream worldwide on Prime Video starting July 3.

Who stars in Project Hail Mary and what is his character's role?

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a science teacher on a mission to save Earth from extinction after waking up on a spacecraft with amnesia.

How did Project Hail Mary perform in cinemas?

The film was a major box office success, grossing over $683 million worldwide. It received widespread acclaim for its storytelling, performances, and visual effects.

Who directed and adapted Project Hail Mary for the screen?

The film was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It was adapted for the screen by Drew Goddard.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Ryan Gosling Project Hail Mary OTT Release
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