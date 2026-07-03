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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRavi Mohan's Driver Arrested In Chennai Home Theft; Rs 2.5 Lakh Recovered, Diamond Necklace Still Missing

Ravi Mohan's Driver Arrested In Chennai Home Theft; Rs 2.5 Lakh Recovered, Diamond Necklace Still Missing

Actor Ravi Mohan's driver has been arrested in connection with an alleged theft at the actor's Chennai home. Police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh, while the search for a missing diamond necklace continues.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ravi Mohan's manager reported missing valuables from home.
  • Police questioned staff, driver Rajesh confessed to taking cash.
  • Cash recovered, driver arrested; diamond necklace remains untraced.

A theft investigation linked to actor Ravi Mohan's residence in Chennai has led to the arrest of one of his employees. Police allege that valuables disappeared from the actor's Injambakkam home, prompting a swift investigation that resulted in his driver being taken into custody. While officers say the cash has been recovered, efforts to trace a missing diamond necklace remain ongoing.

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Police Launch Probe After Theft Complaint

The case surfaced after a complaint was lodged at the Neelankarai Police Station regarding missing valuables from Ravi Mohan's residence in Injambakkam. According to reports, the complaint followed police intervention after the control room received information that some domestic workers at the property had not returned home.

When officers reached the residence, they reportedly found two women employed as domestic staff along with a young boy inside the premises. Police were informed that the workers were being questioned over the suspected theft. Officials, however, advised those present that any allegations should be handled through the legal process and that individuals could not be detained or questioned privately.

Soon afterwards, Ravi Mohan's manager formally filed a complaint alleging that a diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash had gone missing from the residence.

According to Thanthi TV, Ravi Mohan later reported that a diamond necklace and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash had been stolen from the house on June 22. Police subsequently registered a CSR and began their investigation.

Driver Comes Under Suspicion During Investigation

Investigators questioned everyone employed at the actor's residence, including household staff and drivers. During the inquiry, suspicion reportedly turned towards Rajesh, who had been working as Ravi Mohan's driver for the past six months.

Police allege that Rajesh confessed to taking Rs 2.5 lakh in cash after opening the locker. Officials said the money has since been recovered and returned to the actor.

Following the investigation, Neelankarai Police arrested Rajesh on theft charges, produced him before a court and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Despite the recovery of the cash, the diamond necklace reported missing from the residence has not yet been traced. Police say the investigation is continuing and are examining whether anyone else may have been involved.

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No Official Statement From Ravi Mohan

Neither Ravi Mohan nor his representatives have issued any public statement regarding the alleged theft or the ongoing police investigation.

The incident comes at a time when the actor has remained in the spotlight over developments in his personal life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at actor Ravi Mohan's residence?

Valuables were stolen from actor Ravi Mohan's Injambakkam home. His driver, Rajesh, was arrested in connection with the theft.

What items were stolen from Ravi Mohan's home?

A diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were reported stolen. The police have since recovered the cash.

Has the missing diamond necklace been recovered?

No, the diamond necklace reported missing from Ravi Mohan's residence has not yet been traced. Police investigation for its recovery is ongoing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai News Ravi Mohan CRime News Ravi Mohan Driver Arrested
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