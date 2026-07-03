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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDulquer Salmaan Questioned By Customs In Operation Numkhor Over Luxury Car Smuggling Case

Dulquer Salmaan Questioned By Customs In Operation Numkhor Over Luxury Car Smuggling Case

Dulquer Salmaan appeared before customs officials as part of Operation Numkhor, an investigation into the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan into India using forged registrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan questioned in vehicle smuggling probe.
  • Customs suspect tax evasion using forged registrations from Bhutan.
  • Four luxury vehicles linked to Salmaan seized earlier.
  • Actor claims unaware of illegal practices, used purchase agents.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has appeared before customs officials as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan into India. Authorities are examining whether high-end vehicles were brought into the country using forged registrations to evade taxes. The questioning forms part of a preliminary inquiry under a wider crackdown known as Operation Numkhor.

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Customs Records Dulquer Salmaan's Statement

According to sources, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate summoned Dulquer Salmaan to its Kochi office on Tuesday, where officials recorded his statement as part of the preliminary investigation.

The actor, who is the son of Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, has come under the scanner after customs officials launched an extensive investigation into the alleged illegal import of luxury vehicles from Bhutan.

Sources said four vehicles linked to Salmaan were seized during searches conducted in September last year. He has now been asked to submit documents relating to those vehicles. Investigators are also verifying whether he owns any additional vehicles that may be connected to the case.

Operation Numkhor Targets Alleged Tax Evasion

The inquiry is being conducted under Operation Numkhor, a special drive launched by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate to investigate the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan into India.

Officials suspect that several vehicles were brought into the country using fake or manipulated registrations in an attempt to evade applicable taxes. As part of the operation, customs officers carried out coordinated searches at multiple locations across Kerala in September last year.

Dulquer Salmaan's residence was among the properties searched during the operation. In Bhutanese, the word "Numkhor" translates to vehicle.

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Four Luxury Vehicles Under Investigation

Earlier in the investigation, customs officials seized four luxury vehicles linked to the actor. These included a Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, and another Nissan vehicle that had been used in one of his films.

The vehicles were later released following a court order after Salmaan furnished a substantial bank guarantee. The court also directed that the vehicles must be produced whenever required by investigators and cannot be taken outside Kerala without prior permission.

Actor Claims He Was Unaware Of Any Illegal Activity

According to sources of India Today, Dulquer Salmaan told investigators that he had purchased the vehicles through agents and was unaware of any alleged illegal practices.

He reportedly stated that the agent had provided all the documents required at the time of purchase. Investigators are examining allegations that the vehicles were smuggled from Bhutan before being re-registered in India using forged or manipulated documentation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and customs authorities are continuing to examine the documents and other evidence linked to the case.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Dulquer Salmaan summoned by customs officials?

He was summoned to record his statement as part of an investigation into the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan into India to evade taxes.

What is 'Operation Numkhor'?

'Operation Numkhor' is a special drive by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate investigating alleged luxury vehicle smuggling from Bhutan. Its aim is to combat tax evasion using fake registrations.

How many vehicles linked to Dulquer Salmaan are under investigation?

Four luxury vehicles linked to Salmaan were seized, including a Land Rover Defender and a Toyota Land Cruiser. They were released after a court order with a bank guarantee.

What was Dulquer Salmaan's statement to investigators?

He told investigators he purchased the vehicles through agents and was unaware of any alleged illegal practices. He stated the agent provided all required documents.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Dulquer Salmaan ENtertainment News Operation Numkhor
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