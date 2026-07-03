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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesThursday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Continues Its Winning Run, Cocktail 2 Holds Strong

Thursday Box Office Collection: Welcome To The Jungle Continues Its Winning Run, Cocktail 2 Holds Strong

Welcome To The Jungle remained the top grosser, while Cocktail 2 neared the Rs 90 crore mark. Check the latest collections of Carry On Jatta 4, Maa Inti Bangaram and Main Wapas Aaunga.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian box office quiet; Welcome To The Jungle remained highest grosser.
  • Cocktail 2 steadily nears ₹90 crore after fourteen days.
  • Regional films and Main Wapas Aaunga added modest collections.

The Indian box office witnessed another quiet day on Thursday, 2 July, with collections dipping for most releases. Despite the slowdown, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle remained the highest-grossing film of the day. At the same time, Cocktail 2 continued its steady run towards the Rs 90 crore mark, while regional releases Carry On Jatta 4 and Maa Inti Bangaram, along with Main Wapas Aaunga, added modest numbers to their overall totals.

Welcome To The Jungle Leads Despite Declining Collections

Featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Farida Jalal, Welcome To The Jungle completed its first week in cinemas on Thursday.

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According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the comedy earned Rs 5.25 crore on its seventh day, taking its seven-day India total to Rs 92.90 crore. Although the film recorded a drop in collections, it comfortably remained the day's top performer.

Cocktail 2 Nears Rs 90 Crore As Other Releases Hold Steady

Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4 continued to lose momentum in its first week. After earning Rs 85 lakh on Wednesday, the film collected an estimated Rs 80 lakh on Thursday, pushing its seven-day domestic total to Rs 12.25 crore.

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Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 maintained a stable run in its second week. Following a Rs 1.40 crore haul on Wednesday, the romantic drama collected an estimated Rs 1.25 crore on its 14th day, taking its India total to Rs 89.40 crore, just shy of the Rs 90 crore milestone.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram continued to perform consistently. The film earned an estimated Rs 1.15 crore on its 14th day, lifting its domestic total to Rs 53.95 crore.

Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, also remained steady despite a slight decline. The film collected an estimated Rs 1.30 crore on Thursday, taking its overall India collection to Rs 52.25 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which film topped the box office on July 2nd, and what were its earnings?

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle was the highest-grossing film on July 2nd, earning Rs 5.25 crore. This brought its seven-day India total to Rs 92.90 crore.

What is Cocktail 2's current box office total and its progress?

Cocktail 2 has reached an India total of Rs 89.40 crore after its 14th day, earning Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday. It is steadily nearing the Rs 90 crore milestone.

How did the Indian box office perform generally on Thursday, July 2nd?

The Indian box office had a quiet day on Thursday, July 2nd, with collections dipping for most releases. Welcome To The Jungle, however, remained the highest-grossing film.

What are the collections for Main Wapas Aaunga?

Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga collected an estimated Rs 1.30 crore on Thursday. Its overall India collection has now reached Rs 52.25 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Welcome To The Jungle Cocktail 2 Maa Inti Bangaram Thursday Box Office Main Wapas Aaunga Carry On Jatta 4
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