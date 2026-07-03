Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian box office quiet; Welcome To The Jungle remained highest grosser.

Cocktail 2 steadily nears ₹90 crore after fourteen days.

Regional films and Main Wapas Aaunga added modest collections.

The Indian box office witnessed another quiet day on Thursday, 2 July, with collections dipping for most releases. Despite the slowdown, Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle remained the highest-grossing film of the day. At the same time, Cocktail 2 continued its steady run towards the Rs 90 crore mark, while regional releases Carry On Jatta 4 and Maa Inti Bangaram, along with Main Wapas Aaunga, added modest numbers to their overall totals.

Welcome To The Jungle Leads Despite Declining Collections

Featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Farida Jalal, Welcome To The Jungle completed its first week in cinemas on Thursday.

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According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the comedy earned Rs 5.25 crore on its seventh day, taking its seven-day India total to Rs 92.90 crore. Although the film recorded a drop in collections, it comfortably remained the day's top performer.

Cocktail 2 Nears Rs 90 Crore As Other Releases Hold Steady

Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4 continued to lose momentum in its first week. After earning Rs 85 lakh on Wednesday, the film collected an estimated Rs 80 lakh on Thursday, pushing its seven-day domestic total to Rs 12.25 crore.

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Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 maintained a stable run in its second week. Following a Rs 1.40 crore haul on Wednesday, the romantic drama collected an estimated Rs 1.25 crore on its 14th day, taking its India total to Rs 89.40 crore, just shy of the Rs 90 crore milestone.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram continued to perform consistently. The film earned an estimated Rs 1.15 crore on its 14th day, lifting its domestic total to Rs 53.95 crore.

Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, also remained steady despite a slight decline. The film collected an estimated Rs 1.30 crore on Thursday, taking its overall India collection to Rs 52.25 crore.