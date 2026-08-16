Raja Sen Hospitalised In Critical Condition, Under Close Observation At Kolkata's SSKM Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen critically admitted, now on ventilation.

Sen battled age-related issues, suffering previous back injury.

He underwent major surgery for a neurological problem in February.

His health recently worsened, causing concern in film fraternity.

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to Kolkata’s state-run SSKM Hospital in critical condition. The 70-year-old director is currently on ventilation and remains under close medical observation, according to sources in the film industry.

Sen, known for films including Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, has been dealing with age-related health issues and other complications for several years. His latest health setback has caused concern among his family and members of the Bengali film fraternity.

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Raja Sen’s Health Condition

The filmmaker is currently being closely monitored by doctors at SSKM Hospital, with his condition described as critical. He is on ventilation as medical teams continue to oversee his treatment.

Sen’s prolonged health difficulties reportedly date back several years. He suffered a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. While the injury was not initially considered severe, it later affected his mobility, according to an industry source close to the filmmaker.

Neurological Problem Led To Surgery

Earlier this year, Sen developed weakness in the lower part of his body. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a complex neurological problem.

He underwent major surgery in February following the diagnosis, the source said. His condition reportedly improved to some extent after the procedure, offering some relief to those close to him.

However, his health has deteriorated again in recent days. The latest development has raised fresh concern among his family members as well as colleagues and others in the Bengali film industry.

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Raja Sen’s Films And Career

Raja Sen is a veteran figure in Bengali cinema and has directed films such as Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory. His latest health crisis has prompted concern across the film fraternity as he remains under medical care in Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)