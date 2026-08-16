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English NewsNewsIndiaFormer West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Found Dead At TMC Office

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Found Dead At TMC Office

Police said Banerjee's body was found hanging inside the party office. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead at a Trinamool Congress office near his residence in Birbhum district's Rampurhat on Sunday morning.

Police said Banerjee's body was found hanging inside the party office. It has been sent for postmortem examination.

Banerjee was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat and had served as Deputy Speaker during Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's tenure as West Bengal chief minister.

He contested the state Assembly election earlier this year but was defeated by BJP candidate Dhruba Saha. Banerjee was a resident of the Hattalapara area of Rampurhat. News of his death drew a large crowd outside the Trinamool Congress office.

He had also served as West Bengal's education and agriculture minister after Mamata Banerjee first came to power in the state.

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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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WEst Bengal Asish Banerjee
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