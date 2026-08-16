Qatar Denies Capturing 3 Iranian Pilots After Downing Fighter Jets, Calls Claim 'Misleading'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qatar denied detaining Iranian pilots after airspace violation.

Qatar located one pilot's remains, invited Iran to review operations.

Iranian agency reported three pilots captured after jet downed.

Iran urged ICRC access to its allegedly captured pilots.

Qatar has categorically rejected Iran's claim that it captured three Iranian pilots after two fighter jets were hit by air defences during a military operation at the start of the US-Iran war, describing the allegations as misleading and particularly concerning amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

Iran had called for the release of the three pilots, claiming they had been held captive by Qatar for six months.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said in a post on X that Qatari authorities had established contact with the pilots after they allegedly violated Qatari airspace and confirmed their targeting trajectory.

"We categorically deny the claims that have been circulated regarding the detention of Iranian pilots, and we are surprised by these misleading statements at this specific timing," the spokesperson said.

Al-Ansari said Qatari authorities attempted to communicate with the pilots but received no response. He added that Qatar then acted under its rules of engagement and took "the necessary measures" to protect its territory in accordance with international law.

The spokesperson said Qatar had already addressed the matter through official channels at the time.

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Qatar Details Search And Rescue Operations

On the search and rescue efforts, Qatar said its teams searched for the pilots' remains and subsequently coordinated with Iranian authorities to hand over the remains of one pilot who was recovered.

"Qatari search and rescue teams, which possess global efficiency and expertise, fulfilled their duty to the fullest in searching for the pilots' remains," the spokesperson said.

Qatar also said it had invited an Iranian team in April to visit and examine details of the search and rescue operations. According to Al-Ansari, the Iranian side has not responded to the invitation.

"Additionally, an invitation was extended for a team to visit and learn about the details of the search and rescue operations last April, to which the Iranian side has not responded to date," Al-Ansari said.

Iran Claims Three Pilots Captured

The Qatari statement came after Iran's Fars News Agency reported on Saturday that three military pilots had been captured by Qatari forces following the downing of two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets during a March operation against the US base in Qatar.

Fars News Agency quoted Mohammad Bagherzadeh, Commander of the Search Committee for the Missing of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as identifying the three pilots as Javad Salehi, Abdol-Majid Dashtian and Emran Behrushian.

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In a letter to the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Bagherzadeh claimed that the three pilots had been held by Qatari forces for the past six months.

He also alleged that the Qatari government had not permitted the three pilots to meet each other, be interviewed, or communicate with their families or Iranian officials handling their case, accusing Qatar of violating their rights.

Bagherzadeh said the body of a fourth pilot, Majid Kazemi, was returned after he was killed in the same operation on March 2, 2026, the third day of the war.

The Iranian news agency reported that the official called for the ICRC to be granted access to the pilots.