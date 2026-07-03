Aamir Khan Hopes To 'Remain Happy Forever' With Gauri Spratt Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan confirmed July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt.

Intimate home ceremony for close ones; he sought blessings.

Relationship became public on his 60th birthday.

This wedding marks Khan's third marriage overall.

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will marry his partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, putting an end to speculation surrounding their wedding. Speaking during a promotional event, the Bollywood star shared details of the intimate celebration and expressed his hope for a joyful future together. The actor also requested blessings from fans as he prepares to begin a new chapter in his life.

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Aamir Khan Opens Up About His Wedding Plans

While interacting with the media during a promotional event for Pritam and Pedro on Wednesday, Aamir shared details of the upcoming ceremony. He explained that the wedding has been intentionally kept private and that only the couple's closest loved ones will be present.

He said, "The wedding is taking place on July 5. It is a very private ceremony being held at home. This is a very special day for us. Only our family members and a few close friends will be attending. We're celebrating it in a simple way at home. We seek everyone's blessings and prayers. Please bless us and pray that we remain happy forever and that our journey ahead is a wonderful one."

The actor's heartfelt message, especially his wish to "remain happy forever", has become the emotional highlight of the announcement.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On his marriage plans, actor Aamir Khan says, "I am getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we remain happy forever..." (02.07) pic.twitter.com/GXhBqEaDcH — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

Relationship Was Made Public On His 60th Birthday

Earlier this year, during celebrations marking his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the media for the first time and publicly acknowledged their relationship.

More recently, in an interview with Variety India, the actor confirmed that the couple were ready to take the next step and get married.

Aamir Khan Set To Marry For The Third Time

The upcoming wedding marks Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Their marriage ended in 2002.

The actor later married filmmaker Kiran Rao. They have a son, Azad, and announced their separation in 2021.

Now, Aamir is preparing to begin a new phase of life with Gauri Spratt.

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Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt, originally from Bengaluru, has a background in fashion and entrepreneurship. She studied at the University of the Arts London and is currently associated with Aamir Khan Productions.

She also has a son from her previous marriage.

With the wedding just around the corner, the couple are choosing to celebrate the occasion quietly, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, while seeking blessings for a happy future together.