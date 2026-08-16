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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Techie Suffocates Wife To Death After Argument, Then Dies By Suicide

Bengaluru Techie Suffocates Wife To Death After Argument, Then Dies By Suicide

Police suspect a heated argument between the couple turned violent, but the exact sequence of events remains under investigation.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Civil engineer allegedly killed wife, then died by suicide.
  • Argument escalated, engineer allegedly suffocated wife with pillow.
  • Mother alerted landlord after message, bodies were found.
  • Police investigating Bengaluru incident, exact circumstances remain unclear.

A civil engineer allegedly killed his wife by suffocating her with a pillow before dying by suicide at their residence in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavati, a software engineer.

Police Suspect Argument Turned Violent

According to police, the couple had an argument last Wednesday that allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. 

During the dispute, Sumant allegedly struck Padmavati on the face and suffocated her with a pillow. Police said he later tried to wake her but realised that she was not breathing.

Police suspect the exact circumstances surrounding Padmavati's death are yet to be established.

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Mother Alerted Landlord After Message

After realising that his wife was unresponsive, Sumant allegedly called his mother and told her what had happened. He also sent her a message.

His mother noticed the message and contacted the landlord, following which the house was opened.

Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavati was found dead inside the residence, police said.

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Investigation Underway

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed and reached the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police said the exact cause of Padmavati's death and the precise sequence of events leading to both deaths have not yet been established.  

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the deceased individuals?

The deceased have been identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavati, a software engineer.

What led to the alleged incident?

Police suspect an argument between the couple last Wednesday escalated into a physical altercation. Sumant allegedly suffocated Padmavati during the dispute.

How were the deaths discovered?

After Sumant contacted his mother and sent her a message, she alerted the landlord. The landlord then opened the house and found the bodies.

What is the current status of the investigation?

The Rajagopal Nagar Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway. The exact cause and sequence of events leading to both deaths are yet to be established.

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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