Cocktail 2 Crosses Rs 151 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Post-Pandemic Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cocktail 2 surpassed Rs 151 crore worldwide in 13 days.

It is Shahid Kapoor's first post-pandemic Rs 150 crore grosser.

The film became year's fourth highest-grossing Bollywood movie worldwide.

Despite competition, Cocktail 2 maintains impressive hold at box office.

Despite facing stiff competition at the ticket windows, Cocktail 2 continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run. The Shahid Kapoor-led romantic comedy has now crossed a significant global milestone, marking one of the biggest achievements of the actor’s career.

Cocktail 2 Surpasses Rs 151 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics but has struck a chord with cinema-goers. The film has maintained an impressive hold during its first two weeks in theatres, refusing to slow down even after the release of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle.

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According to a Koimoi report, Cocktail 2 has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 151.13 crore in 13 days. Out of this, the film earned Rs 94.21 crore net in India, translating to a domestic gross of Rs 111.16 crore, while the overseas market contributed an additional Rs 40.15 crore gross.

Fourth Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Worldwide This Year

With these figures, Cocktail 2 has become the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide this year. However, its position could soon come under threat, as Welcome to the Jungle continues to close the gap and is expected to overtake the romantic comedy during the upcoming weekend.

Shahid Kapoor’s First Post-Pandemic Rs 150 Crore Grosser

The film has also emerged as a major career success for Shahid Kapoor. It has overtaken Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to become the actor’s highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era.

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More importantly, Cocktail 2 is Shahid’s first film since the Covid-19 pandemic to cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, making it another notable milestone in his box office journey.

The challenges, however, are set to increase. After competing with Welcome to the Jungle, the film will now also face fresh competition from Alia Bhatt’s newly released Alpha. It remains to be seen how Cocktail 2 performs during its third weekend at the box office.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 was released in cinemas on 19 June. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone.