Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap discussed his 11-year relationship with Shubhra Shetty.

Anurag felt conscious about their significant 20-year age difference.

Kashyap values current bond; Shubhra doesn't believe marriage.

Shubhra recalled Anurag first expressed feelings, offering her independent choice.

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his long-term relationship with Shubhra Shetty, who is around 20 years younger than him. The couple have been together for 11 years but have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. Recently, however, both have spoken more openly about their relationship, the age difference between them and what they see for the future.

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What Anurag Kashyap Said About Their Marriage

During a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Anurag spoke about his relationship with Shubhra and admitted that their age gap has made him conscious at times. He revealed that there was even a phase when he tried to distance himself from her because of the difference in their ages.

When asked about marriage, the filmmaker said Shubhra does not believe in the institution. He also made it clear that he is content with their relationship and wants to spend as much time with her as possible.

He said, “I am very happy with them and want to be with them. I want to stay healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if that doesn’t happen, what could happen afterwards? I think about it a lot. But my thought is that as long as we have what we have found now, I am happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this.

The filmmaker also addressed the age difference between them and explained how his feelings about it changed as he grew older.

He said, “We have had such moments between us as well. We have been conscious of it. I have been more conscious of it. There was a time when I tried very hard to distance myself from it. Because you cannot tell Shubhra’s age from her face. She still looks the same even today. As I grew older and she continued to look the same, I became a little more conscious of it.”

How Did Anurag Kashyap And Shubhra Shetty’s Love Story Begin?

Shubhra has previously spoken about how their relationship began. According to her, Anurag was the first to express his feelings.

She recalled that the filmmaker told her his life experiences had given him a clear understanding of what he felt for her. At the same time, he didn't pressure her into making an immediate decision. Instead, he gave her the freedom to understand her own life and decide what she wanted.

Anurag also wanted Shubhra to make her choices independently rather than feel tied down because of their relationship. He encouraged her to step outside, experience the world and return to him if that was what she wanted.

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Who Is Shubhra Shetty?

Shubhra Shetty previously worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production house co-founded by Anurag Kashyap. The two were first seen together in 2015, while Anurag publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2018.

Shubhra is in her 30s, while Anurag Kashyap is 53. The couple have an age gap of around 20 years.