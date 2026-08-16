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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Keeps Baby Bump Under Wraps At Airport, Ranveer Singh Sees Her Off: WATCH

Deepika Padukone Keeps Baby Bump Under Wraps At Airport, Ranveer Singh Sees Her Off: WATCH

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in an oversized outfit as Ranveer Singh saw her off. Here's what happened and the latest on her pregnancy.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone, expecting second child, spotted at airport.
  • She wore baggy clothes, seemingly concealing her pregnancy bump.
  • Couple announced second child on April 19 with daughter Dua.

Bollywood superstar and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport on Saturday night.

The actress who was seen opting for an oversized, baggy look, appeared to keep her pregnancy bump under wraps.

In the visuals, Deepika is seen stepping out of a black luxury vehicle in a loose-fitting light blue shirt, paired with matching relaxed-fit trousers. She completed her look with sunglasses and kept her hair neatly tied back.

Ranveer Singh was also seen seated inside the car as Deepika make her way into the airport.

The actress chose not to interact with the paper registration that the airport and quickly hurried for her security check-in.

The actress who reportedly is in her second trimester currently, seemed to have chosen to avoid flaunting her baby bump and opted for an extremely baggy and oversized ensemble.

Talking about Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh's parenthood, the couple announced in April that they are expecting their second child.

DeepVeer as they are fondly called by fans, shared the news on April 19 through a joint post on social media, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Their daughter Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024, also featured in the pregnancy announcement.

On the professional front, Deepika has continued to remain committed to her work despite her second pregnancy. She has been shooting for Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Deepika and Shah Rukh have already shared many memorable screen outings, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan.

In May, Deepika was seen shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town, South Africa, for King. Pictures and videos from the shoot surfaced online, with the two stars appearing to film a sequence that seemed to be part of a song.

The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deepika Padukone wear an oversized outfit at the airport?

She opted for an oversized, baggy look to keep her pregnancy bump under wraps. She seemed to have chosen to avoid flaunting her baby bump.

When did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy?

They announced in April that they are expecting their second child. The news was shared on April 19, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

What movie is Deepika Padukone currently shooting for?

She has been shooting for Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated 'King,' which stars Shah Rukh Khan. She was seen filming with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town in May.

What trimester is Deepika Padukone reportedly in?

The actress is reportedly in her second trimester. She is currently expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh.

Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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