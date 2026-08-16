Deepika Padukone Keeps Baby Bump Under Wraps At Airport, Ranveer Singh Sees Her Off: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone, expecting second child, spotted at airport.

She wore baggy clothes, seemingly concealing her pregnancy bump.

Couple announced second child on April 19 with daughter Dua.

Bollywood superstar and mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport on Saturday night.

The actress who was seen opting for an oversized, baggy look, appeared to keep her pregnancy bump under wraps.

In the visuals, Deepika is seen stepping out of a black luxury vehicle in a loose-fitting light blue shirt, paired with matching relaxed-fit trousers. She completed her look with sunglasses and kept her hair neatly tied back.

Ranveer Singh was also seen seated inside the car as Deepika make her way into the airport.

The actress chose not to interact with the paper registration that the airport and quickly hurried for her security check-in.

The actress who reportedly is in her second trimester currently, seemed to have chosen to avoid flaunting her baby bump and opted for an extremely baggy and oversized ensemble.

finallyyyy we got to see that precious face after ages!😭💕🧿



Deepika Padukone spotted today at airport heading to Banglore 🛫 pic.twitter.com/YXRgbBBtuF — Stranger (@Strange05951413) August 15, 2026

Talking about Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh's parenthood, the couple announced in April that they are expecting their second child.

DeepVeer as they are fondly called by fans, shared the news on April 19 through a joint post on social media, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Their daughter Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024, also featured in the pregnancy announcement.

On the professional front, Deepika has continued to remain committed to her work despite her second pregnancy. She has been shooting for Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Deepika and Shah Rukh have already shared many memorable screen outings, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan.

In May, Deepika was seen shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town, South Africa, for King. Pictures and videos from the shoot surfaced online, with the two stars appearing to film a sequence that seemed to be part of a song.

The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)