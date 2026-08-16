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English NewsNewsIndiaFarmers’ Delhi March Begins Today: Haryana-Punjab Khanauri Border Sealed Ahead Of 228-Km Protest

Farmers’ Delhi March Begins Today: Haryana-Punjab Khanauri Border Sealed Ahead Of 228-Km Protest

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had announced that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) would launch a 228-km-long 'Kisan Bachao Padyatra' from August 16 to protest the India-US trade deal.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

The Jind administration late Saturday night sealed the Haryana-Punjab Khanauri border after farmers announced plans to march towards Delhi on Sunday. The border has been secured with five layers of barricading to prevent farmers from proceeding towards the national capital. The administration and police are on high alert amid the planned march.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had announced that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) would launch a 228-km-long 'Kisan Bachao Padyatra' from August 16 to protest the India-US trade deal.

Yatra To Reach Delhi On August 29

The march will begin from Data Singhwala on August 16 and is scheduled to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 29.

In view of the farmers' planned march, security arrangements have been tightened along the border. Following Dallewal's call for the Delhi march, Haryana Police sealed the road leading towards Delhi at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border.

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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Farmers Delhi March Khanauri Border Haryana Punjab Border Seal
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