The Jind administration late Saturday night sealed the Haryana-Punjab Khanauri border after farmers announced plans to march towards Delhi on Sunday. The border has been secured with five layers of barricading to prevent farmers from proceeding towards the national capital. The administration and police are on high alert amid the planned march.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal had announced that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) would launch a 228-km-long 'Kisan Bachao Padyatra' from August 16 to protest the India-US trade deal.

Yatra To Reach Delhi On August 29

The march will begin from Data Singhwala on August 16 and is scheduled to reach Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 29.

In view of the farmers' planned march, security arrangements have been tightened along the border. Following Dallewal's call for the Delhi march, Haryana Police sealed the road leading towards Delhi at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border.