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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer

'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer

Emergency! star Randolph Mantooth has died aged 80 after a long illness. The veteran actor, best known as paramedic John Gage, leaves behind a television legacy spanning more than five decades.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Randolph Mantooth, 'Emergency!' actor, died aged 80.
  • He passed peacefully July 9 after years of illness.
  • His iconic 'Emergency!' role raised awareness of paramedic services.
  • His five-decade career spanned television, film, and stage.

Veteran actor Randolph Mantooth, who portrayal of paramedic John Gage in NBC's Emergency! made him a household name, has died at the age of 80. According to TMZ, the television, film and stage performer passed away peacefully on July 9 at a hospice facility in Ventura, California, after battling cancer and other health complications for several years.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Sharma's First Photo Since Hospitalisation Surfaces As Bengal Minister Indranil Khan Visits Actor

Family Confirms His Death After Years Of Illness

Mantooth's brother, Donald Mantooth, confirmed to TMZ that the actor died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends at a Ventura hospice.

According to Donald, Mantooth had been living with several forms of cancer over the years, beginning with throat cancer in 2015. Although he fought the illness for years, the cumulative impact on his health eventually became overwhelming.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Mantooth, along with his brother Donald, sister Tonya, nieces and nephews.

The Role That Defined A Television Career

Randolph Mantooth achieved nationwide recognition in 1972 when he was cast opposite Kevin Tighe as paramedic John Gage in NBC's Emergency!. The series followed the lives of Los Angeles County paramedics and remained on air for six seasons before continuing with several television films.

The programme arrived at a time when paramedicine was still in its infancy. Over the years, many viewers and emergency service professionals credited Emergency! with introducing millions of Americans to the profession and raising public awareness of emergency medical services.

Mantooth also performed many of his own stunts and maintained close ties with firefighters, EMTs and paramedics long after the series ended.

ALSO READ: Salman Yusuff Khan Suffers Fractured Arm After 13-Foot Fall, Reveals How The Accident Happened

A Career Spanning More Than Five Decades

Across a Hollywood career that lasted over 50 years, Mantooth built an extensive list of television, film and stage credits.

His television appearances included ER, L.A. Law, China Beach, Baywatch, Fantasy Island and Charlie's Angels.

Beginning in the 1990s, he became a familiar face in daytime television, appearing in soap operas including Loving, General Hospital, As the World Turns, One Life to Live and The City. His performances earned him four Soap Opera Digest Award nominations.

Before finding fame on Emergency!, Mantooth had appeared in series such as The Virginian, McCloud, Adam-12, Marcus Welby, M.D. and Night Gallery.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What role was Randolph Mantooth best known for?

Randolph Mantooth was widely recognized for his portrayal of paramedic John Gage in NBC's hit series Emergency! The show significantly raised public awareness of emergency medical services.

When and where did Randolph Mantooth pass away?

Randolph Mantooth passed away peacefully on July 9 at the age of 80. He died at a hospice facility in Ventura, California.

What was the cause of Randolph Mantooth's death?

Mantooth died after battling cancer and other health complications for several years. His brother confirmed he had various forms of cancer, including throat cancer since 2015.

What other notable TV shows did Randolph Mantooth appear in?

His television appearances included ER, L.A. Law, China Beach, Baywatch, Fantasy Island and Charlie's Angels.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Emergency Hollywood News Randolph Mantooth Emergency Star Dies Randolph Mantooth Death
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