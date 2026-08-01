Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida woman Ruchika Singh apologized for abusing PM Modi.

She claimed external influence, stating she was only fifteen.

Kangana Ranaut concerned about ideological influence on young girls.

Police investigating Zero FIR, transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Ruchika Singh, the Noida woman booked for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Delhi's Janatar Mantar protest, released a public apology video. Her response came a day after Delhi Police began examining the Zero FIR that was transferred from Noida in connection with the case.

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Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Reaction

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of Ruchika Singh's apology video. In her post, the actor expressed concern over what she believes is the influence of certain groups on young Hindu girls, saying children need to be protected from such ideologies.

Kangana wrote, "She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, app apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao, we need to protect our children from them."

She also questioned why, in her view, Hindu children were more vulnerable to such influence. She wrote, "Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti ne bhonda pardarshan nahi kiy abut our daughters are easily manipulated, aisa kyu? we as a community are failing somewhere. We must introspect, we much protect our daughters."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

What Did Ruchika Singh Say In Her Apology?

In the video, Ruchika Singh claimed she is 15 years old and said she was influenced by people present at the protest into making the remarks against the Prime Minister.

She said, "I went to visit CP with my friend. There was a protest going on, and many groups had gathered there. People were saying all sorts of things, including filthy abuses against the Prime Minister. I got influenced because they told me to say something too. I was impressed and ended up saying a lot of things. I'm only 15 years old."

Expressing remorse, she added, "What I did is unforgivable. I said something very vulgar. But this is my first and last mistake. I will never do something like that again. I never posted that video. I want to say sorry to the entire nation. I can't even look up. Please forgive me. Please."

Ruchika singh apologies, as pm side let's guide the misguided so let's help her to become a better person pic.twitter.com/cUBmlEsxwh — Hp (@Hhjpht1) August 1, 2026

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Police Investigation Continues

Earlier, a Zero FIR was registered against Ruchika Singh at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to the complaint, Singh allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister, thereby undermining the dignity of the constitutional office. It also alleged that the remarks were made with the deliberate intention of promoting ill-will and disturbing public peace.

Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, where further investigation and legal proceedings will continue.