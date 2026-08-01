Jason Sanjay dreams of directing a film featuring Hollywood action star Jason Statham and his father, Tamil actor Vijay. He believes it would be a great collaboration.
Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Says He Wants To Direct His Father And Jason Stathan Together In A Hollywood Film
Jason Sanjay says he dreams of directing father Vijay alongside Jason Statham in a Hollywood film. In a recent interview, the Sigma director also explains why he chose filmmaking over acting.
- Director Jason Sanjay envisions father Vijay collaborating with Jason Statham.
- He chose filmmaking over acting due to early exposure on sets.
- Sanjay initially considered careers as a pilot or cricketer.
- His debut film, Sigma is yet to release.
Even before making his directorial debut with Sigma, filmmaker Jason Sanjay has already shared one of his biggest creative ambitions. During his first interview with Behindwoods TV, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay revealed that if Hollywood action star Jason Statham ever wanted to work with him, there would be only one actor from Tamil cinema he'd cast alongside him, and that's his father, Vijay. In the same conversation, Jason also reflected on why he chose filmmaking instead of acting and how his passion for storytelling eventually shaped his career.
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Jason Sanjay Dreams Of Bringing Vijay And Jason Statham Together
During his interview with Behindwoods TV, Jason was asked to imagine a scenario where Jason Statham watched Sigma, enjoyed the film and expressed interest in collaborating with him. Asked which Tamil actor he would choose for the project, Jason responded instantly.
He said, "My dad (Vijay). It will be a great collaboration."
He then joked that his response would almost certainly trigger memes and jokes across social media.
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Why Jason Sanjay Chose Filmmaking Instead Of Acting
Although he grew up as the son of one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Jason said he was naturally drawn towards filmmaking rather than performing in front of the camera. He explained that spending time on film sets from an early age made the world of cinema feel familiar and gradually inspired him to pursue direction.
The director said, “Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there.”
Jason also revealed that filmmaking wasn't the profession he originally wanted to pursue. Before discovering his love for cinema, he had considered entirely different career paths.
He added, “At first, I wanted to become a pilot. In between, I was also interested in becoming a cricketer. It was during Class 11 and 12 that I started showing an interest in cinema. In college, I wanted to pursue filmmaking.”
About Sigma
Jason Sanjay is preparing for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film was originally scheduled for release on 31 July, but reports indicate that its theatrical release has been postponed. A revised release date is yet to be announced.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Jason Sanjay's dream collaboration for a film?
Why did Jason Sanjay choose filmmaking instead of acting?
Jason Sanjay stated that growing up on film sets made him comfortable with cinema, sparking his interest in direction. He was naturally drawn to storytelling rather than performing.
What other careers did Jason Sanjay consider before filmmaking?
Before pursuing filmmaking, Jason Sanjay considered becoming a pilot. He was also interested in becoming a cricketer at one point.
What is Jason Sanjay's directorial debut film?
Jason Sanjay is making his directorial debut with the film Sigma.