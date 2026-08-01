Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Jason Sanjay envisions father Vijay collaborating with Jason Statham.

He chose filmmaking over acting due to early exposure on sets.

Sanjay initially considered careers as a pilot or cricketer.

His debut film, Sigma is yet to release.

Even before making his directorial debut with Sigma, filmmaker Jason Sanjay has already shared one of his biggest creative ambitions. During his first interview with Behindwoods TV, the son of actor-turned-politician Vijay revealed that if Hollywood action star Jason Statham ever wanted to work with him, there would be only one actor from Tamil cinema he'd cast alongside him, and that's his father, Vijay. In the same conversation, Jason also reflected on why he chose filmmaking instead of acting and how his passion for storytelling eventually shaped his career.

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Jason Sanjay Dreams Of Bringing Vijay And Jason Statham Together

During his interview with Behindwoods TV, Jason was asked to imagine a scenario where Jason Statham watched Sigma, enjoyed the film and expressed interest in collaborating with him. Asked which Tamil actor he would choose for the project, Jason responded instantly.

He said, "My dad (Vijay). It will be a great collaboration."

He then joked that his response would almost certainly trigger memes and jokes across social media.

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Why Jason Sanjay Chose Filmmaking Instead Of Acting

Although he grew up as the son of one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Jason said he was naturally drawn towards filmmaking rather than performing in front of the camera. He explained that spending time on film sets from an early age made the world of cinema feel familiar and gradually inspired him to pursue direction.

The director said, “Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there.”

Jason also revealed that filmmaking wasn't the profession he originally wanted to pursue. Before discovering his love for cinema, he had considered entirely different career paths.

He added, “At first, I wanted to become a pilot. In between, I was also interested in becoming a cricketer. It was during Class 11 and 12 that I started showing an interest in cinema. In college, I wanted to pursue filmmaking.”

About Sigma

Jason Sanjay is preparing for his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film was originally scheduled for release on 31 July, but reports indicate that its theatrical release has been postponed. A revised release date is yet to be announced.