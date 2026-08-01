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English NewsNewsIndia'Insult To Saffron And Lord Ram': Saints File Complaint Against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi With Police

'Insult To Saffron And Lord Ram': Saints File Complaint Against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi With Police

Speaking on the matter, Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya said the protest had insulted the saffron robe, the saint community and Lord Ram.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varanasi saints lodged police complaint against MP Pappu Yadav.
  • Complaint alleges protest performance insulted saffron robe, Lord Ram.
  • Complaint also named other opposition leaders, seeking strict action.

Saints in Varanasi have lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest performance related to the Ram Mandir donation issue outside Parliament.

The complaint was submitted under the leadership of Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, who sought legal action and strict punishment, alleging that religious sentiments had been hurt.

Saints Allege Insult To Saffron Robe And Lord Ram

Speaking on the matter, Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya said the protest had insulted the saffron robe, the saint community and Lord Ram.

"Today, through the act carried out by Pappu Yadav outside Parliament, he has insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and Lord Ram. A complaint has been lodged against all the opposition leaders involved, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav. A demand has been made that legal action be taken against them," he said.

Complaint Names Other Opposition Leaders

According to the saints, the complaint has also named other opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who were allegedly associated with the protest.

They have demanded that police initiate legal proceedings and take strict action in the matter.

Row Over Protest Outside Parliament

The complaint relates to a protest performance staged outside Parliament in connection with the Ram Mandir donation issue, which the saints alleged had hurt religious sentiments and disrespected symbols associated with the saint community.

Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

Who lodged the complaint against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav?

Saints in Varanasi, led by Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, lodged the complaint at the Kotwali police station.

What was the reason for the complaint against Pappu Yadav?

The complaint concerned a protest performance outside Parliament related to the Ram Mandir donation issue. Saints alleged it insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and Lord Ram, hurting religious sentiments.

Which other opposition leaders were named in the complaint?

The complaint also named other opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav, alleging their association with the protest.

What action are the saints demanding from the police?

The saints are demanding that legal action be initiated and strict punishment be taken against Pappu Yadav and all other opposition leaders involved.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Donation Theft Insult To Saffron And Lord Ram Saints File Complaint Against Pappu Yadav Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi
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