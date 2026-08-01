Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varanasi saints lodged police complaint against MP Pappu Yadav.

Complaint alleges protest performance insulted saffron robe, Lord Ram.

Complaint also named other opposition leaders, seeking strict action.

Saints in Varanasi have lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest performance related to the Ram Mandir donation issue outside Parliament.

The complaint was submitted under the leadership of Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, who sought legal action and strict punishment, alleging that religious sentiments had been hurt.

Saints Allege Insult To Saffron Robe And Lord Ram

Speaking on the matter, Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya said the protest had insulted the saffron robe, the saint community and Lord Ram.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Saints in Kashi submitted a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest performance related to the Ram Mandir donation issue outside Parliament. Led by Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, they sought… pic.twitter.com/ZNmtnAbZU3 — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

"Today, through the act carried out by Pappu Yadav outside Parliament, he has insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and Lord Ram. A complaint has been lodged against all the opposition leaders involved, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav. A demand has been made that legal action be taken against them," he said.

Complaint Names Other Opposition Leaders

According to the saints, the complaint has also named other opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who were allegedly associated with the protest.

They have demanded that police initiate legal proceedings and take strict action in the matter.

Row Over Protest Outside Parliament

The complaint relates to a protest performance staged outside Parliament in connection with the Ram Mandir donation issue, which the saints alleged had hurt religious sentiments and disrespected symbols associated with the saint community.