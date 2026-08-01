Shehzad Poonawalla sarcastically remarked that PM Modi had
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'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
"Friends, I am totally disappointed with PM Narendra Modi," Poonawalla said, adding that the Prime Minister was "unable to be a proper dictator."
- Shehzad Poonawalla sarcastically called PM Modi a
- He criticised Modi forgiving protesters, citing Nehru-Gandhi family actions.
- Remarks came amid Emergency debate, Nadda defended police action.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Shehzad Poonawalla's recent criticism of PM Modi about?
What specific action by PM Modi prompted Poonawalla's comments?
Poonawalla referred to PM Modi's video message where he said he wanted to forgive
How did Poonawalla compare PM Modi's approach to the Nehru-Gandhi family?
He contrasted Modi's forgiving stance with what he described as the
What was the broader political context for Poonawalla's remarks?
Poonawalla's remarks came amid an ongoing political exchange and debate over the Emergency. Union Minister JP Nadda had also recently commented on police action during protests.
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