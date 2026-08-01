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English NewsNewsIndia'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark

'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark

"Friends, I am totally disappointed with PM Narendra Modi," Poonawalla said, adding that the Prime Minister was "unable to be a proper dictator."

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehzad Poonawalla sarcastically called PM Modi a
  • He criticised Modi forgiving protesters, citing Nehru-Gandhi family actions.
  • Remarks came amid Emergency debate, Nadda defended police action.

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday posted a video on Instagram in which he sarcastically remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "failed" to be a dictator.

"Friends, I am totally disappointed with PM Narendra Modi," Poonawalla said, adding that the Prime Minister was "unable to be a proper dictator."

Refers To PM Modi's Message After CJP Protest

Explaining his remark, Poonawalla referred to PM Modi's video message released on the night of July 31, in which the Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the children who had used abusive language against him, constitutional authorities and his late mother during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests.

"It's been 12 years and he is a failure. He doesn't know how to be a dictator properly. Instead of being a dictator, he released a video last night and, to the kids who have abused him, constitutional authorities, his mother, he says these are just 'mischievous' kids and forgives them," Poonawalla said.

Draws Comparison With Nehru-Gandhi Family

Poonawalla contrasted PM Modi's response with what he described as the conduct of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Rahul Gandhi is a descendant of Indira Gandhi, of (Jawaharlal) Nehru. Learn from him what's real dictatorship, what's real Emergency," he said, referring to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Look at their history!" he added.

ALSO READ: 'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students

Among the examples he cited were the Anna Hazare movement of 2011-12 and recent cases filed in Congress-ruled Kerala and Telangana over Instagram posts and student protests.

'You Have Ruined Their Hopes'

Continuing his remarks, Poonawalla said, "These Left liberals, all their hopes, you have ruined them."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehzad Poonawalla (@shehzadpoonawalla)

Addressing the Prime Minister again at the end of the video, he said, "You are unable to be a dictator. You have failed."

Emergency Debate Continues

Poonawalla's remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange over the Emergency.

During a Rajya Sabha debate on July 29, Union Minister JP Nadda defended the police action against student protesters on July 20, saying he had himself been arrested from his classroom multiple times during the Emergency imposed under Congress rule.

He described such arrests as "a very normal situation" for any student activist.

Nadda's remarks came in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for action over the lathi-charge and use of tear gas during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.

Following Nadda's statement, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke reposted his "during the Emergency" remark on X, while CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka wrote, "You mean to say that the country hasn't progressed one bit in the last 50 years?"

ALSO READ: 'No Documents': Tehseen Poonawalla Claims Delhi Police Put Him Under House Arrest Ahead Of Anti-E20 Protest

Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shehzad Poonawalla's recent criticism of PM Modi about?

Shehzad Poonawalla sarcastically remarked that PM Modi had

What specific action by PM Modi prompted Poonawalla's comments?

Poonawalla referred to PM Modi's video message where he said he wanted to forgive

How did Poonawalla compare PM Modi's approach to the Nehru-Gandhi family?

He contrasted Modi's forgiving stance with what he described as the

What was the broader political context for Poonawalla's remarks?

Poonawalla's remarks came amid an ongoing political exchange and debate over the Emergency. Union Minister JP Nadda had also recently commented on police action during protests.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Rahul Gandhi Dictator PM Modi CONGRESS NEET Paper Leak : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protesters
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