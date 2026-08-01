Arundhati Choudhary Clinches India's Fifth Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India won their fifth gold medal in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition with Arundhati Choudhary beating Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final here on Saturday.

Arundhati won in a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the final.

Earlier, Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas won gold medals in their respective categories, while Jadumani Singh settled for a silver.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

Sakshi then beat Ruby White of England in women's 51kg final 5-0 to win India's third boxing gold of the day.

It was a harder final bout for Priya who beat Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada 4-1 in a split verdict in the women's 60kg.

Earlier, Jadumani Singh lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon.

After a bit of struggle against his taller opponent from Down Under, Jadumani rallied to win the first round 3-2.

However, Dixon then showed his wares and fought back brilliantly to take the second round by an 5-0 unanimous verdict. The Aussie used the momentum to edge out his opponent and end India's golden run in the boxing ring.

Jadumani had stormed into the men's 55kg final after pulling off a 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday.

In the women's section, Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other.

However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents.

Earlier, 22-year-old Preeti made a commanding start to her gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour.

The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)