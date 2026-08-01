Nirmal Purja died in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak on July 30, 2026, while leading an expedition. His death was confirmed by Elite Expedition.
Explorer
Nirmal Purja, Who Conquered All 14 Eight-Thousanders In Record Time, Dies At 43 In Pakistan's Broad Peak Avalanche
Nirmal Purja, the Nepal-born mountaineering icon who climbed all 14 eight-thousanders in a record six months, has died at 43 in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, Elite Expedition confirmed.
- Nirmal Purja, 43, died in a Broad Peak avalanche.
- Avalanche struck July 30; tracking showed his location ceased.
- Former Gurkha, SBS soldier, he championed Nepali climbers.
Before You Go
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Nirmal Purja die?
What was Nirmal Purja's military background?
Born in Nepal, Purja served six years as a British Gurkha before becoming the first Nepali to join the elite British Special Boat Service (SBS). He was awarded an MBE in 2018.
What was Project Possible?
Project Possible was Nirmal Purja's 2019 expedition, where he scaled all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in a record six months. This feat redefined human capabilities and gained him global recognition.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'Nims Dai' Nirmal Purja Dies At 43 In Pakistan's Broad Peak Avalanche
Cities
Honeytrap Plot To Target Political Leaders? Bengal STF Uncovers Alleged JeM Module
India
'PM Modi Is Unable To Be A Proper Dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla's Sarcastic Remark
India
'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion