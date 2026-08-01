'Airports Were Named After One Family': PM Modi's Swipe At Congress During Andhra Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that airports were once named after "only one family", and said the NDA government had ended that practice by honouring national icons from across the country.

Addressing a gathering in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, after inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, Modi said the day marked a significant milestone in the state's development. He also laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

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"Today is a very important day for Andhra Pradesh. It is my privilege to be on the land of North Andhra. Projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore have been launched today. These development works reflect how Andhra Pradesh is moving forward and setting new benchmarks in growth. Today's event is creating new history and new records," the Prime Minister said.

PM Targets Congress Over Airport Names

Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi said airports built in the past were often named after members of a single family, but claimed the NDA government had changed that tradition.

He said the Centre had named the Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki and an airport in Punjab after Sant Ravidas. He added that the newly inaugurated airport in Bhogapuram had been named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

#WATCH | Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh | PM Narendra Modi says, "In the past, airports were often named after a single family. We changed this tradition. We named the airport in Ayodhya after Valmiki and the one in Punjab after Sant Ravidas. The NDA government at the Centre has… pic.twitter.com/31ILQ5s3Zs — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

"In the past, airports were often named after a single family. We changed this tradition. We named the airport in Ayodhya after Valmiki and the one in Punjab after Sant Ravidas. The NDA government at the Centre has decided that this new airport will be named after Alluri Sitarama Raju..." PM Modi said.

'Aviation Has Witnessed Remarkable Growth'

Highlighting the government's achievements in the aviation sector, Modi said India had witnessed unprecedented expansion over the past 12 years.

According to the Prime Minister, the number of operational airports in the country has increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 today.

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He said air travel was once limited to major cities, but under the NDA government, people from smaller towns are also able to fly. Modi added that the government had recently launched the second phase of the UDAN scheme with a budget allocation of Rs 29,000 crore to further improve regional air connectivity.