PM Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport and launched development projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore. He stated this day marked a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh's development.
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'Airports Were Named After One Family': PM Modi's Swipe At Congress During Andhra Visit
PM Modi, inaugurating Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport in Andhra, targeted Congress over airport naming, launched Rs 18,000 crore projects, and said India's operational airports rose from 74 to 166.
- PM Modi inaugurated airport, launched Rs 18,000 crore projects.
- Modi criticized Congress, asserted new airports honor national icons.
- India's operational airports increased significantly, boosting regional air connectivity.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event did Prime Minister Modi mark in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh?
How has the aviation sector grown in India since 2014?
The number of operational airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 166. This expansion has made air travel accessible to more people, including those from smaller towns.
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