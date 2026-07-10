Salman Yusuff Khan Suffers Fractured Arm After 13-Foot Fall, Reveals How The Accident Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan thanked fans for overwhelming support during his recovery.

Salman Yusuff Khan has revealed how a family outing turned into a painful accident that left him with a fractured arm. The ABCD star had recently shared photographs from the hospital following surgery, prompting concern among fans. He has now explained exactly what happened.

'I Fell Nearly 13 Feet While Flying A Kite'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Salman said the accident did not occur on a film set or during a dance rehearsal, but while spending time with his 10-year-old son.

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"Children spend so much time on gadgets these days, so I decided to teach my son how to fly a kite," he said. "We were on the terrace and, after showing him the basics, I started flying the kite myself. I suddenly lost my footing, fell nearly 13 feet and ended up breaking my arm."

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The actor revealed that two bones in his arm were fractured. Despite the setback, Salman remains optimistic about his recovery.

"As a dancer, injuries have always been part of my life. The bones will heal. My plaster should come off in about 15 days, followed by a month of physiotherapy. After that, I hope to return to dancing and work," he said.

Grateful For Fans' Support During Recovery

After posting pictures from the hospital, Salman received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. Thanking everyone for their wishes, he admitted he was deeply moved by the response.

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"I've received so much love, prayers and good wishes. It means a great deal to know that people genuinely care. I've been part of the industry for more than a decade, and receiving this kind of affection still makes me feel incredibly fortunate," he said.

Salman Yusuff Khan rose to prominence after winning the dance reality show Dance India Dance in 2009. He has since built a successful career as a choreographer, performer and actor, appearing in films including ABCD and ABCD 2.

He is married to Faiza Harmain, and the couple have two children, a son, Hamdan Yusuff Khan, and a daughter, Zahra Khan.