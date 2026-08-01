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English NewsNewsWorld'Consider Departing': Trump Warns Citizens Across West Asia Amid Iran Conflict

'Consider Departing': Trump Warns Citizens Across West Asia Amid Iran Conflict

The advisory comes as the United States and Iran resumed overnight exchanges of fire this week after a brief pause in fighting.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US advises citizens to consider leaving West Asian countries.
  • Renewed exchanges, Trump warns strikes, Iran accuses US.
  • Maritime incident reported near critical Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has advised its citizens in several West Asian countries to consider leaving the region amid fears of a further escalation in the conflict with Iran.

Security alerts issued by US embassies in Amman, Jerusalem and Baghdad urged Americans to remain vigilant and prepare for possible travel disruptions as hostilities continue.

US Embassies Issue Security Alert

The security alert advised American citizens in the region to "consider departing" or be prepared to leave if the situation deteriorates further.

"Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," the advisory said.

The embassies also urged US citizens to monitor flight schedules and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the alert added.

The advisory comes as the United States and Iran resumed overnight exchanges of fire this week after a brief pause in fighting.

Trump Warns Of More Strikes On Iran

US President Donald Trump warned that further military action against Iran remains a possibility.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Cabinet members at Camp David on Friday, Trump said, "we just want to win."

He also indicated that US military operations could continue, saying Washington would hit Iran "very hard."

The remarks came even as concerns remain over the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Accuses US Of Escalating Conflict

Iran's military accused the United States of escalating tensions in West Asia and warned regional countries against cooperating with Washington.

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"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region," Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command, said.

"Any country serving as defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war," Abdollahi added.

Reports Of Maritime Incidents Near Strait Of Hormuz

Following the latest developments, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a second report of an incident 21 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab.

According to UKMTO, the master of a tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion in close proximity to the vessel.

Both Lima and Khasab are located at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Houthi Blockade Forces Saudi Ships To Reroute

While traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have announced a blockade in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, another key global shipping route.

According to AP, the Houthis recently forced eight Saudi ships to reroute away from the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the vessels diverted around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa to avoid the blockade.

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Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest travel advice for US citizens in West Asia?

US embassies have advised citizens to consider departing or be prepared to leave. They should also monitor flight schedules and prepare for travel disruptions, flight cancellations, and airspace closures.

Why have security alerts been issued by US embassies?

The alerts come amid fears of further escalation in the conflict with Iran, following a resumption of overnight exchanges of fire between the US and Iran this week.

Have there been any reports of maritime incidents recently?

Yes, the UKMTO received a report of a large splash and an explosion near a tanker 21 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Khasab, near the Strait of Hormuz.

What impact are Houthi rebels having on shipping?

Houthi rebels announced a blockade in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This has forced Saudi ships to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the blockade.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Conflict US IRan War Consider Departing Donald Trump Warns Citizens Across West Asia
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