Akshara Singh And Dhanashree Verma Dance To ‘Chamma Chamma’, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celebrities, fans praised their chemistry, calling performance

Akshara Singh and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have set social media buzzing with their latest dance collaboration. The duo delivered a stunning performance on the popular track Chamma Chamma, leaving fans and celebrities impressed with their energy and chemistry.

Duo’s Energetic Performance Leaves Fans Impressed

Akshara Singh, who is currently enjoying a successful phase in her career, recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle. After the film, she is reportedly set to feature in another project alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

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Dhanashree shared a dance reel featuring the two performers, in which they can be seen twinning in similar outfits and matching each other’s moves. Their expressions, confidence and energetic steps have become the highlight of the video, which has quickly gone viral.

Fans Shower Love On Their Collaboration

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote that some songs never lose their charm and only become more memorable with time. She also tagged actress Urmila Matondkar, praising her iconic performance in the original song.

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Akshara responded to the post with a sweet message, writing that “energy recognises energy” and expressing her love for Dhanashree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

The collaboration has received a warm response from fans and celebrities alike. Actress Sambhavna Seth, Rashami Desai and singer Salim Merchant reacted to the video with heart emojis. Fans also praised the duo, calling their performance “fiery” and “killer”, while many said Akshara and Dhanashree looked like sisters in their matching outfits.

The unexpected collaboration has certainly created a buzz, with viewers eagerly appreciating the powerful chemistry between the two dancers.