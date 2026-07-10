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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshara Singh And Dhanashree Verma Dance To ‘Chamma Chamma’, Video Goes Viral

Akshara Singh And Dhanashree Verma Dance To ‘Chamma Chamma’, Video Goes Viral

Akshara Singh and Dhanashree Verma’s energetic dance on 'Chamma Chamma' has gone viral. Their chemistry, matching outfits and powerful moves have impressed fans and celebrities alike.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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  • Celebrities, fans praised their chemistry, calling performance

Akshara Singh and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma have set social media buzzing with their latest dance collaboration. The duo delivered a stunning performance on the popular track Chamma Chamma, leaving fans and celebrities impressed with their energy and chemistry.

Duo’s Energetic Performance Leaves Fans Impressed

Akshara Singh, who is currently enjoying a successful phase in her career, recently made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle. After the film, she is reportedly set to feature in another project alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Pens Emotional Note For ‘Spirit’ Actor Rajesh Sharma After Hospitalisation, Says ‘...Bahut Hansna Hai’

Dhanashree shared a dance reel featuring the two performers, in which they can be seen twinning in similar outfits and matching each other’s moves. Their expressions, confidence and energetic steps have become the highlight of the video, which has quickly gone viral.

Fans Shower Love On Their Collaboration

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote that some songs never lose their charm and only become more memorable with time. She also tagged actress Urmila Matondkar, praising her iconic performance in the original song.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance With ‘A’ Certificate, Releases On July 24

Akshara responded to the post with a sweet message, writing that “energy recognises energy” and expressing her love for Dhanashree.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

The collaboration has received a warm response from fans and celebrities alike. Actress Sambhavna Seth, Rashami Desai and singer Salim Merchant reacted to the video with heart emojis. Fans also praised the duo, calling their performance “fiery” and “killer”, while many said Akshara and Dhanashree looked like sisters in their matching outfits.

The unexpected collaboration has certainly created a buzz, with viewers eagerly appreciating the powerful chemistry between the two dancers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Akshara Singh's recent career achievements?

She recently made her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle. She is also reportedly set to feature in another project alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Dhanashree Verma Akshara Singh Chamma Chamma
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