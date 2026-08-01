Ram Gopal Varma To Marry Urmila Matondkar? Viral Claim Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior journalist Jyothi Venkatesh alleged Ram Gopal Varma secretly married Urmila Matondkar.

Venkatesh claimed megastar Chiranjeevi shared details about the temple wedding.

Urmila cried when questioned; Varma declined to comment on the allegations.

These viral claims lack independent confirmation regarding any alleged marriage.

Ram Gopal Varma has often remained in the spotlight, whether for his films or his outspoken personality. While the filmmaker was once celebrated for redefining Indian cinema with his distinctive storytelling style, he continues to grab headlines for reasons beyond filmmaking. This time, attention has shifted to his personal life after a senior journalist made sensational claims about an alleged secret marriage involving former Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. The remarks, made during a recent podcast interview, have quickly gone viral across social media.

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Senior Journalist Alleges Secret Marriage

Veteran Bollywood journalist Jyothi Venkatesh stirred widespread discussion after claiming in a recent interview that Ram Gopal Varma had secretly married actress Urmila Matondkar. Speaking on anchor Siddharth Kannan's podcast, he also claimed that the information had been shared with him by megastar Chiranjeevi, making the interview one of the most talked-about entertainment discussions online.

He said, "Hey Jyothi... Chiranjeevi told me that no one had written about Ram Gopal Varma marrying Urmila. I asked him, 'When did they get married?' He told me that RGV had taken Urmila to a famous temple in Andhra Pradesh and married her there. I asked him, 'What proof do you have?' He then gave me the phone number of the priest who had performed their wedding."

Journalist Says He Contacted Urmila Before Publishing

According to Jyothi Venkatesh, he reached out to Urmila Matondkar before writing the story to seek her response.

Recalling the conversation, he said, "When I called Urmila and asked her about it, she started crying. She said, 'How could you write something like that about me? You've known me ever since I entered the film industry."

Ram Gopal Varma's Response

The senior journalist further stated that he also contacted Ram Gopal Varma for his version of events. According to him, the filmmaker declined to comment on the allegations.

He said, "When I called RGV about it, he simply said, 'No comment.' I asked him, 'At this age, was all this really necessary with an actress?' I also told him that he shouldn't do something that could affect her health. In response, he said he didn't want to talk to me anymore and disconnected the call. After that, I wrote the story, including both sides."

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Ram Gopal Varma And Urmila's Successful Film Partnership

Long before these claims resurfaced, Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar were recognised as one of the most successful filmmaker-actor collaborations in Indian cinema. Together, they delivered several memorable films including Rangeela, Gaayam, Satya, Antham and Daud, many of which enjoyed notable success at the box office and strengthened their professional association.

At present, the claims shared by the senior journalist have gone viral online. However, these remarks stem from his interview, and no independent confirmation has been given by RGV or Urmila Matondkar regarding the alleged marriage.