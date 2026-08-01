'No Discrimination In Education': PM Modi Outlines Vision Days After Education Ministry Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is committed to ensuring discrimination-free education and equal opportunities for all citizens, including the poor and marginalised.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Viveka Smaraka, Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre in Karnataka's Mysuru, the Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda believed equality was as important as education for the nation's progress.

'Equality Is As Crucial As Education'

Highlighting Swami Vivekananda's vision, PM Modi said ensuring equal access to education and opportunities has become a national priority.

#WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka | "Swami Vivekananda considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. Ensuring there is no discrimination in education or opportunities has now become the nation's vision... Facilities are now available to pursue… pic.twitter.com/QgxWAl5zMW — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

"Swami Vivekananda considered equality to be just as crucial as education for the upliftment of the nation. Ensuring there is no discrimination in education or opportunities has now become the nation's vision... Facilities are now available to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in one's mother tongue. This is helping to curb discrimination in opportunities based on language," he said.

Government 'Modernising Education'

The Prime Minister said the government is reshaping the country's education system to prepare young people for the demands of the 21st century.

"We are modernising education infrastructure, moulding the education system as per new requirements," the Prime Minister said.

His remarks come days after the Union government appointed Prahlad Joshi as the Education Minister following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests over alleged paper leaks.

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PM Reiterates Message Of Forgiveness

The Prime Minister's remarks also come a day after he released a video message saying he had forgiven students who used abusive language against him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest.

In the video shared on his social media handles, PM Modi described the protesters as "misguided children" and appealed to society to guide them instead of seeking punishment or prolonged legal action.

"Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses... Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well," he said.

He acknowledged that many people were upset over the language allegedly used during the protest but said the focus should be on helping the students reform.

"These are misguided children, and showing them the way is our duty; we will not be able to change circumstances by punishing them, making them run around the courts, or harassing them in society."

'The Children Are Also Ours'

Appealing for compassion, PM Modi compared the situation to accidentally biting one's tongue.

"Sometimes our tongue comes under our teeth and blood comes out, but we do not break our teeth—because the teeth are ours, and the tongue is ours too. The children are also ours."

Inviting the students to contribute to the country's future, he said, "Children, come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new, let us learn even from mistakes... I live for you, I toil for your bright future, so come, let us together take the country forward."