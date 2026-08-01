India is committed to ensuring discrimination-free education and equal opportunities for all citizens, including the poor and marginalized. This reflects Swami Vivekananda's belief that equality is as crucial as education for national progress.
'No Discrimination In Education': PM Modi Outlines Vision Days After Education Ministry Change
Highlighting Swami Vivekananda's vision, PM Modi said ensuring equal access to education and opportunities has become a national priority.
- PM Modi pledges discrimination-free education and equal opportunities.
- Government actively modernizing education system for 21st-century requirements.
- PM forgives students for abusive language, seeks their guidance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's commitment regarding education and opportunities?
How is the government modernizing the education system?
The government is reshaping India's education system to prepare young people for the 21st century. This involves modernizing education infrastructure and moulding the system according to new requirements.
What was Prime Minister Modi's message regarding the recent student protests?
PM Modi reiterated a message of forgiveness, describing the protesters who used abusive language as 'misguided children.' He appealed to society to guide them instead of seeking punishment or prolonged legal action.
How is the government addressing language-based discrimination in education?
Facilities are now available for students to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in their mother tongue. This helps to curb discrimination in opportunities that were previously based on language.