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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesElvish Yadav Starts Filming For His Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff In Remo D’Souza’s Action Entertainer

Elvish Yadav Starts Filming For His Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff In Remo D’Souza’s Action Entertainer

Elvish Yadav has started shooting for his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action entertainer backed by Viccky Jain’s VJ Frames.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elvish Yadav debuts in Remo D'Souza's untitled action film.
  • Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee co-star in this new project.
  • Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames production banner for film.
  • Yadav confirms a significant role, breaking YouTuber stereotype.

Social media sensation Elvish Yadav has officially stepped into Bollywood, marking a major milestone in his career. The content creator has started filming his debut Hindi film alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in an untitled action entertainer directed by filmmaker Remo D’Souza. The project also marks the launch of producer Viccky Jain’s new production banner, VJ Frames, making it a significant venture for everyone involved.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande's Husband Viccky Jain Launches VJ Frames Production House; Teams Up With Tiger Shroff, Remo D'Souza

Elvish Yadav Embarks On His Bollywood Journey

The upcoming action entertainer is being directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and is backed by Viccky Jain under his newly launched banner VJ Frames. The film is co-produced by Neeraj Tiwari, Vishal Gurnani and Mukesh Gupta.

Production on the film is now underway, with Elvish beginning work on what he describes as an important new phase in his career.

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Elvish said, "If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible. For all these years, I’ve done my best to entertain you, and now I’m stepping into a whole new journey. The most exciting part is that this isn’t just a small cameo I have a really strong role in this film. There’s always been a stereotype that YouTubers only get tiny roles in movies, and I’m genuinely happy to be a part of a film that’s breaking that stereotype. I truly believe you’re going to love my character."

He further added, "I promise to give everything I have and work even harder so that one day, you’ll be proud of me. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and standing by my side through every step of this journey. This achievement isn’t just mine it’s ours. I love you guys. Thank you for making this dream come true. I can’t wait for you all to watch the film. You’re going to love my role."

Viccky Jain Launches VJ Frames

The film also marks the first production under Viccky Jain’s newly unveiled banner, VJ Frames, which he announced on his birthday.

Sharing his excitement about the venture, Viccky said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

He continued, "Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma To Marry Urmila Matondkar? Viral Claim Sparks Buzz

A Familiar Bond Beyond The Film Set

Before joining forces on this project, Elvish Yadav and Viccky Jain had appeared together on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. Viccky’s wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, was also among the contestants.

Throughout the show's entertaining episodes, the trio frequently shared light-hearted moments and displayed a warm camaraderie, making their latest collaboration an interesting reunion.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Elvish Yadav's Bollywood debut film about?

Elvish Yadav is making his Bollywood debut in an untitled action entertainer. He stars alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Remo D'Souza.

Who is producing Elvish Yadav's debut film?

The film is produced by Viccky Jain under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames. This project marks the first production for VJ Frames.

What kind of role does Elvish Yadav have in his debut film?

Elvish Yadav has a strong role in the film, not just a small cameo. He believes it breaks the stereotype of YouTubers getting tiny roles.

Have Elvish Yadav and Viccky Jain worked together before?

Yes, Elvish Yadav and Viccky Jain previously appeared together on the cooking reality show 'Laughter Chefs.' They shared a warm camaraderie on the show.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Tiger Shroff REMO D SOUZA Elvish Yadav Elvish Yadav Bollywood Debut Viccky Jain
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