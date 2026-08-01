Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elvish Yadav debuts in Remo D'Souza's untitled action film.

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee co-star in this new project.

Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames production banner for film.

Yadav confirms a significant role, breaking YouTuber stereotype.

Social media sensation Elvish Yadav has officially stepped into Bollywood, marking a major milestone in his career. The content creator has started filming his debut Hindi film alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in an untitled action entertainer directed by filmmaker Remo D’Souza. The project also marks the launch of producer Viccky Jain’s new production banner, VJ Frames, making it a significant venture for everyone involved.

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Elvish Yadav Embarks On His Bollywood Journey

The upcoming action entertainer is being directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and is backed by Viccky Jain under his newly launched banner VJ Frames. The film is co-produced by Neeraj Tiwari, Vishal Gurnani and Mukesh Gupta.

Production on the film is now underway, with Elvish beginning work on what he describes as an important new phase in his career.

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Elvish said, "If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible. For all these years, I’ve done my best to entertain you, and now I’m stepping into a whole new journey. The most exciting part is that this isn’t just a small cameo I have a really strong role in this film. There’s always been a stereotype that YouTubers only get tiny roles in movies, and I’m genuinely happy to be a part of a film that’s breaking that stereotype. I truly believe you’re going to love my character."

He further added, "I promise to give everything I have and work even harder so that one day, you’ll be proud of me. Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and standing by my side through every step of this journey. This achievement isn’t just mine it’s ours. I love you guys. Thank you for making this dream come true. I can’t wait for you all to watch the film. You’re going to love my role."

If it wasn’t for you guys, my Bollywood debut would never have been possible. ❤️

For all these years, I’ve done my best to entertain you, and now I’m stepping into a whole new journey. The most exciting part is that this isn’t just a small cameo I have a really strong role in… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 1, 2026

Viccky Jain Launches VJ Frames

The film also marks the first production under Viccky Jain’s newly unveiled banner, VJ Frames, which he announced on his birthday.

Sharing his excitement about the venture, Viccky said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

He continued, "Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."

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A Familiar Bond Beyond The Film Set

Before joining forces on this project, Elvish Yadav and Viccky Jain had appeared together on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. Viccky’s wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, was also among the contestants.

Throughout the show's entertaining episodes, the trio frequently shared light-hearted moments and displayed a warm camaraderie, making their latest collaboration an interesting reunion.