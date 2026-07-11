Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajesh Sharma recovering, seen with minister at Kolkata hospital.

Sharma fell ill during film shoot after suspected insect bite.

AICWA called for probe into unsafe film set conditions.

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been seen for the first time since being admitted to hospital following a health scare. A photograph shared by West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan showed the veteran actor receiving visitors at a Kolkata hospital, where he continues to undergo treatment after reportedly falling ill during a film shoot.

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Bengal Minister Visits Rajesh Sharma In Hospital

Indranil Khan visited Rajesh Sharma at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria, Kolkata, and presented him with flowers while wishing him a speedy recovery. The image shared on social media showed the actor conscious and acknowledging the minister's visit with a greeting.

Sharing the update on X, Khan wrote, "Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery."

Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/UWsS8ZogXc — Dr.Indranil Khan (@IndranilKhan) July 10, 2026

Actor Reportedly Fell Ill During 'Fauji' Shoot

Rajesh Sharma was admitted to hospital after his condition reportedly worsened following an insect bite during the filming of Prabhas-starrer Fauji at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

The incident has since drawn attention from the film industry's workers' body.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Sharma Health Update: Sudipa Chatterjee Reassures Fans, Says 'Actor Is Better Than Before'

AICWA Calls For Investigation Into The Incident

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urged authorities to conduct a high-level probe into the circumstances surrounding the actor's medical emergency.

The association stated, "Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation."

It also raised concerns over conditions on film sets, saying, "The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences."

(With inputs from ANI)