'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action on "12-year-old children" during the July 20 Sansad March in Delhi.

Dipke Raises July 20 Protest Issue

Speaking on Saturday, Dipke demanded that the Prime Minister apologise for the police action taken during the July 20 protest march to Parliament.

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He referred to the action against "12-year-old children" during the demonstration and called for an apology from the Prime Minister.

Demand Comes Amid Ongoing Political Row

Dipke's remarks come amid the continuing political debate over the July 20 Sansad March and the police action during the protest.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Saints in Kashi submitted a complaint at the Kotwali police station against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest performance related to the Ram Mandir donation issue outside Parliament. Led by Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya of Patalpuri Math, they sought… pic.twitter.com/ZNmtnAbZU3 — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

The demand follows recent developments surrounding the protests, which have remained at the centre of political discussions.