Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He recently sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Explorer
'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest
He referred to the action against "12-year-old children" during the demonstration and called for an apology from the Prime Minister.
- CJP founder sought PM Modi's apology for July 20 police action.
- Demanded apology for police action against
- Call for apology amidst ongoing political row over protests.
Before You Go
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
What apology did Abhijeet Dipke seek from PM Modi?
Dipke demanded an apology for the police action against
When did Abhijeet Dipke raise this issue?
Abhijeet Dipke spoke on Saturday, raising the issue of the July 20 Sansad March protest. His demand comes amid an ongoing political debate.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 - Evening
World
'Consider Departing': Trump Warns Citizens Across West Asia Amid Iran Conflict
World
Why Did Thousands of Migrants Return a Day After Reaching Spain's Ceuta Enclave?
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion