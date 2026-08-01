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English NewsNews'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest

'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest

He referred to the action against "12-year-old children" during the demonstration and called for an apology from the Prime Minister.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder sought PM Modi's apology for July 20 police action.
  • Demanded apology for police action against
  • Call for apology amidst ongoing political row over protests.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action on "12-year-old children" during the July 20 Sansad March in Delhi.

Dipke Raises July 20 Protest Issue

Speaking on Saturday, Dipke demanded that the Prime Minister apologise for the police action taken during the July 20 protest march to Parliament.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route After Weather Improves

He referred to the action against "12-year-old children" during the demonstration and called for an apology from the Prime Minister.

Demand Comes Amid Ongoing Political Row

Dipke's remarks come amid the continuing political debate over the July 20 Sansad March and the police action during the protest.

The demand follows recent developments surrounding the protests, which have remained at the centre of political discussions.

ALSO READ: 'Will You Only Forgive In Reels?' Dipke Questions PM Modi Over Withdrawing Cases Against Students

Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He recently sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What apology did Abhijeet Dipke seek from PM Modi?

Dipke demanded an apology for the police action against

When did Abhijeet Dipke raise this issue?

Abhijeet Dipke spoke on Saturday, raising the issue of the July 20 Sansad March protest. His demand comes amid an ongoing political debate.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NEET Paper Leak Jantar Mantar Protest July 20 Protest PM Modi Must Apologise To The Children CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke
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