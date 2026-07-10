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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav Won’t Go To Jail Immediately; Delhi HC Grants Two-Month Stay On Sentence

Rajpal Yadav Won’t Go To Jail Immediately; Delhi HC Grants Two-Month Stay On Sentence

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: The court has granted some relief to the actor, given the fact that he had already deposited around Rs 2.25 crore.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court upheld actor's conviction in cheque bounce cases.
  • Rajpal Yadav sentenced three months jail; substantial fines also imposed.
  • His wife also received similar orders to pay the complainant.
  • Court stayed judgment two months for potential higher court appeal.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has suffered a major setback from the Delhi High Court in seven cheque bounce cases. The High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases. However, since all the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve only three months in jail instead of a total of 21 months.

Delhi HC Imposes Fine

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Rajpal Yadav in each of the seven cases. Out of this amount, Rs 1,04,75,000 will be paid to the complainant, while Rs 25,000 will be deposited with the State.

ALSO READ| Rajpal Yadav’s FIRST Instagram Post After Delhi HC’s Verdict In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, has also not received any relief. The court directed her to pay Rs 5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases. If she fails to pay the amount, she will have to undergo three months of simple imprisonment.

The High Court made it clear that if Rajpal Yadav fails to deposit the fine within the stipulated time, he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment in each case. This means his legal troubles could worsen if he does not pay the fines.

ALSO READ| Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Court Grants Partial Relief 

The Delhi High Court noted that Rajpal Yadav had already deposited around Rs 2.25 crore. Taking this into account, the court reduced the amount of the fine imposed on him. However, it clarified that this would have no bearing on his conviction, which remains upheld.

Rajpal Yadav will not have to go to jail immediately. The Delhi High Court has stayed the operation of its judgment for two months, giving the actor time to challenge the order before a higher court if he chooses. The matter relates to seven cheque bounce cases in which the trial court had convicted Rajpal Yadav. Challenging that verdict, the actor approached the Delhi High Court. The High Court has now upheld his conviction while modifying the sentence and reducing the amount of fine imposed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest legal development for actor Rajpal Yadav?

The Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in seven cheque bounce cases, sentencing him to three months simple imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1.05 crore per case.

How much jail time will Rajpal Yadav serve?

He will serve a total of three months in simple imprisonment. This is because the sentences for all seven cases will run concurrently.

What is the fine imposed on Rajpal Yadav?

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases. Most of this amount, Rs 1,04,75,000, will go to the complainant.

Will Rajpal Yadav go to jail immediately?

No, the Delhi High Court has stayed the judgment's operation for two months. This gives him time to appeal the order to a higher court.

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajpal Yadav Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case
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