Rajpal Yadav Won’t Go To Jail Immediately; Delhi HC Grants Two-Month Stay On Sentence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court upheld actor's conviction in cheque bounce cases.

Rajpal Yadav sentenced three months jail; substantial fines also imposed.

His wife also received similar orders to pay the complainant.

Court stayed judgment two months for potential higher court appeal.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has suffered a major setback from the Delhi High Court in seven cheque bounce cases. The High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment in each of the seven cases. However, since all the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve only three months in jail instead of a total of 21 months.

Delhi HC Imposes Fine

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Rajpal Yadav in each of the seven cases. Out of this amount, Rs 1,04,75,000 will be paid to the complainant, while Rs 25,000 will be deposited with the State.

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Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, has also not received any relief. The court directed her to pay Rs 5,51,380 to the complainant in each of the seven cases. If she fails to pay the amount, she will have to undergo three months of simple imprisonment.

The High Court made it clear that if Rajpal Yadav fails to deposit the fine within the stipulated time, he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment in each case. This means his legal troubles could worsen if he does not pay the fines.

ALSO READ| Delhi High Court Sentences Rajpal Yadav To Three Months' Jail In Rs 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Court Grants Partial Relief

The Delhi High Court noted that Rajpal Yadav had already deposited around Rs 2.25 crore. Taking this into account, the court reduced the amount of the fine imposed on him. However, it clarified that this would have no bearing on his conviction, which remains upheld.

Rajpal Yadav will not have to go to jail immediately. The Delhi High Court has stayed the operation of its judgment for two months, giving the actor time to challenge the order before a higher court if he chooses. The matter relates to seven cheque bounce cases in which the trial court had convicted Rajpal Yadav. Challenging that verdict, the actor approached the Delhi High Court. The High Court has now upheld his conviction while modifying the sentence and reducing the amount of fine imposed.